Freshman WR Zavion Thomas to transfer from Mississippi State
Another talented player is leaving Mississippi State’s wide receiver room as Zavion Thomas announced on Twitter Thursday that he’ll be transferring from the Bulldogs. Thomas leaves MSU after showcasing himself as one of the best punt returners in the league as a true freshman. He had 11 punt returns for 187 yards averaging 17.0 yards a return and he took one back to the end zone against No. 1 Georgia earlier this year.
2023 Bulldog commitment Kelley Jones eagerly awaiting signing day
Coming off an impressive senior campaign at Clarksdale High School, 2023 Mississippi State commitment Kelley Jones was able to get a look at his future at the next level last weekend. The 247Sports three-star cornerback was one of several Bulldog commitments on campus last weekend. It was one final get...
What's next for Mississippi State?
With the December signing period rapidly approaching, Mississippi State is looking to fill out their 2023 class. Over the course of the last few weeks, the Bulldogs have picked up a little steam. Back on November 19th, junior college standout running back Jeffery Pittman climbed aboard the Bulldog express. Six days later, former Southern Miss offensive commitment Jayden Hobson chose the Bulldogs. This past weekend, Louisville High School (MS) star defensive lineman Gabriel Moore added his name to State's commitment list.
Talkin' Dawgs: Transfer Portal goes wild
There has been no wilder day than Monday's opening of the transfer portal. Schools around the country saw stars and role players entering the portal looking for other opportunities. Over 800 players around the college football landscape entered the portal and many more are expected to enter over the course of the next month or so. For Mississippi State, it was not immune. The Bulldogs had several players enter the portal with the most notable being wide receiver Rara Thomas. After being the most explosive wide receiver for MSU this season, Thomas decided to move on and has already picked up several big offers like Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and West Virginia.
Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Controversy
A controversy appears to be brewing between Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and one of his outgoing players. Most college football transfer announcements are the same. Dillon Johnson's was very different tonight. The outgoing Mississippi State running back took a clear shot at his former head coach. “With that...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offer coveted player that’s in the NCAA transfer portal
The Tennessee Vols are expected to be active in the NCAA transfer portal as they look to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 season. One player they’re already pursuing is Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Rara Thomas. The Alabama native officially entered the transfer portal on Monday. Thomas...
WLBT
Starkville Academy football player passes away at 16
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Starkville Academy student passed away at the age of 16. Walker Farriel Montgomery died on December 1 with his funeral being held on December 5. According to his obituary, Montgomery excelled in both academics and football, and had “an innate and boundless appreciation and love for the outdoors.”
Bulldogs in the NFL Update: Week 13
Mississippi State has become synonymous with the NFL due to the caliber of players that the Bulldogs continue to put in the league. Before, four players were named to the NFL’s prestigious top 100 list as Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons, Dak Prescott and Darius Slay all made the list and several more on the roster of players from Starkville have made the list in the past.
Starkville Daily News
Montgomery remembered fondly at Starkville Academy
Last Thursday, the Volunteers learned about the death of sophomore football and soccer player Walker Montgomery. Starkville Academy Athletic Director and head football coach Chase Nicholson remembers Montgomery as a fighter and someone he wanted on his side. For more on this story, read our news edition from Wednesday, December...
wtva.com
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
wcbi.com
Citizen helps Columbus police catch accused car thief in action
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An alert citizen helped Columbus police catch an accused car thief in action at a dealership. Now, 42-year-old Terrance Gibbs is charged with two counts of auto burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of possession of stolen property.
wtva.com
Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
wtva.com
Gun concern triggers lockdown at Shannon High
SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — A Shannon High School student is charged with gun possession after concern about a weapon on campus triggered a lockdown that kept students at school longer than normal. The Lee County School District said in a news release school administrators found out around 2:45 p.m....
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for trespassing at Hatley School, assaulting student
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A school parking lot fight led to charges in Hatley. 18-year-old Aubrey Denton is accused of going onto the Hatley School campus and assaulting a student. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said Denton then left the area. She was later arrested in Pontotoc County...
wcbi.com
Business approaches city, county about buying old building on Yorkville Rd
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former manufacturing plant could soon be going back to work. A Lowndes County business has approached Supervisors and the Columbus City Council about buying the old Maxxim Medical building on Yorkville Road. The city and county partnered to buy the building in 2008. Since...
wtva.com
3-year-old killed in Pontotoc County crash
ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A deadly car crash involving a 3-year old child is still under investigation in Pontotoc County. The crash happened early Friday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Old Airport and Algoma roads. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the child was killed in the wreck. An...
