There has been no wilder day than Monday's opening of the transfer portal. Schools around the country saw stars and role players entering the portal looking for other opportunities. Over 800 players around the college football landscape entered the portal and many more are expected to enter over the course of the next month or so. For Mississippi State, it was not immune. The Bulldogs had several players enter the portal with the most notable being wide receiver Rara Thomas. After being the most explosive wide receiver for MSU this season, Thomas decided to move on and has already picked up several big offers like Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and West Virginia.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO