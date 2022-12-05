ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capecod.com

Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating if slippery roads were a factor in the crash.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Large power outage in Chatham

CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Sunday photo essay: All is Calm, All is Bright

Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A fire erupted in a residential structure in Marstons Mills sometime after 8 PM Thursday evening. Crews were called to Cotuit Road (Route 149) near Mistic Drive to find flames showing from the structure. Reports say all occupants escaped safely. Route 149 was closed in the are due to apparatus and hoses […] The post Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Chatham Police recognize new promotions

CHATHAM – From Chatham Police On Friday, December 09, 2022, a formal Promotional Recognition Ceremony was held. Chief Mike Anderson honored the following police officers with their recent promotions:. 01. Lou Malzone to Deputy Chief of Police, (10/31/2022) 02. Christopher Vardakis to Sergeant, (11/29/2022) 03. Charles Chaprales to Police...
CHATHAM, MA
WCVB

Car crashes into Christmas tree in East Milton Square

MILTON, Mass. — A car crashed into a Christmas Tree that is on display in East Milton Square early Friday morning. Milton police said the vehicle was traveling east on Adams Street at 4:11 a.m. when it left the roadway and entered Manning Park. The car knocked over a...
MILTON, MA
capecod.com

Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday. The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road. State officials...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million

SANDWICH – The historic Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich has sold for $6.6 million to a New England based hotel management company. According to documents filed with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds, Jamsan Hotel Management recently bought the property. The inn’s website states the location has been...
SANDWICH, MA
whdh.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist at a Nantucket intersection. Officials said police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Milestone and New South Road around 2:40 p.m. for a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle. Upon...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday

WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN.
BARNSTABLE, MA
FUN 107

Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable County Raises Questions on Proposed Septic Amendments

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials said that they will likely need to step up support for towns in light of recently proposed amendments to Title 5 regulations by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Homes near watersheds on Cape Cod would have to upgrade to the best available nitrogen...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down Route 140 in both directions

Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening that shut down a Massachusetts highway. According to MassDOT, shortly after 6:00 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Foxborough on Route 140 Northbound and Southbound at Lakeview Road. Officials report multiple serious injuries from the crash. Route 140 was closed...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Police investigation underway in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
FALL RIVER, MA

