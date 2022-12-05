Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Crash stalls traffic on Station Avenue in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash caused traffic delays on Station Avenue in Yarmouth. The crash happened shortly before 1:30 PM Saturday near the Cape Cod Rail Trail bridge. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The crash, which tied up traffic until the scene was cleared, is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
capecod.com
Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne
BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating if slippery roads were a factor in the crash.
capecod.com
Large power outage in Chatham
CHATHAM – Nearly 4,000 Eversource customers in Chatham lost power around 9:45 PM Friday. Eversource’s map indicated only that it was a “public safety” issue. The outage was restored about 10 PM. Eversource spokeperson Priscilla Ress tells Cape Wide News that “at about 9:45 PM, we...
capecod.com
Sunday photo essay: All is Calm, All is Bright
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
capecoddaily.com
Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A fire erupted in a residential structure in Marstons Mills sometime after 8 PM Thursday evening. Crews were called to Cotuit Road (Route 149) near Mistic Drive to find flames showing from the structure. Reports say all occupants escaped safely. Route 149 was closed in the are due to apparatus and hoses […] The post Fire erupts at residential structure in Marstons Mills appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Chatham Police recognize new promotions
CHATHAM – From Chatham Police On Friday, December 09, 2022, a formal Promotional Recognition Ceremony was held. Chief Mike Anderson honored the following police officers with their recent promotions:. 01. Lou Malzone to Deputy Chief of Police, (10/31/2022) 02. Christopher Vardakis to Sergeant, (11/29/2022) 03. Charles Chaprales to Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Officials announce name of deceased victim of multi-vehicle crash on Route 140
Officials have released the name of the deceased victim in a multi-vehicle crash that took place Saturday evening on Route 140. According to David Traub of the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, the fatal crash occurred before 6:00 p.m. in the area of 192 Main Street. The crash remains...
fallriverreporter.com
City of Fall River offering reward after the dumping of over a dozen mattresses on city street
The City of Fall River is offering a reward after a dumping that took place this weekend on a city street. According to Mayor Paul Coogan, a $200 reward is being offered for anyone with information connected to the individual(s) responsible for the dumping of the above mattresses at Wilson Road.
WCVB
Car crashes into Christmas tree in East Milton Square
MILTON, Mass. — A car crashed into a Christmas Tree that is on display in East Milton Square early Friday morning. Milton police said the vehicle was traveling east on Adams Street at 4:11 a.m. when it left the roadway and entered Manning Park. The car knocked over a...
capecod.com
Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable
BARNSTABLE – Road work will require lane shifts and alternating one-way traffic in Barnstable Friday. The work will run from 7 am to 3:30 pm at two locations on Route 28: the intersection with Santuit-Newtown Road and a segment just east of it at 4190 Falmouth Road. State officials...
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
capecod.com
Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million
SANDWICH – The historic Dan’l Webster Inn in Sandwich has sold for $6.6 million to a New England based hotel management company. According to documents filed with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds, Jamsan Hotel Management recently bought the property. The inn’s website states the location has been...
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Nantucket
NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist at a Nantucket intersection. Officials said police and firefighters were called to the intersection of Milestone and New South Road around 2:40 p.m. for a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle. Upon...
capecod.com
One person injured in West Barnstable crash Monday
WEST BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police are investigating this crash on Osterville/West Barnstable Road. West Barnstable Fire reponded to the crash near Red Oak Lane and transported one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Photos by West Barnstable Fire/CWN. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native...
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Raises Questions on Proposed Septic Amendments
HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials said that they will likely need to step up support for towns in light of recently proposed amendments to Title 5 regulations by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Homes near watersheds on Cape Cod would have to upgrade to the best available nitrogen...
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down Route 140 in both directions
Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening that shut down a Massachusetts highway. According to MassDOT, shortly after 6:00 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Foxborough on Route 140 Northbound and Southbound at Lakeview Road. Officials report multiple serious injuries from the crash. Route 140 was closed...
fallriverreporter.com
Suspects leave with carriages full of items after breaking into Fall River childcare facility
The owner of a Fall River childcare is heartbroken after she says suspects broke into her business and wiped it out. Natashia Machado is the owner of the soon to open Pumpkin Patch Childcare located at 1310 South Main Street. According to Machado, neighbors heard a loud bang at approximately...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Fall River
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is unfolding in Fall River early Wednesday morning. Officers could be seen going in and out of a home on Bank Street. A black tent was set up in the back yard. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing...
Plymouth woman identified as driver killed in fatal wrong-way Duxbury crash
DUXBURY, Mass. — A Plymouth woman was killed during a fatal head-on, wrong-way collision in Duxbury Tuesday night, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. According to the DA’s office, Janelle Sampey, 49, was driving north on the southbound lanes of Route 3 when she collided with...
