ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republic, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Nixa School District School Board places $47 million bond on April ballot

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the Nixa School District will soon see a $47 million proposal at the ballot box in April. Thursday night, the school board decided to place the bond on the ballot. A spokesperson with Nixa schools said that the current tax rate levy would not change if passed in April. If passed, it would give Nixa schools the money needed to complete several projects.
NIXA, MO
KYTV

2 plead to misdemeanors in Stockton, Mo., boarding school case

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men charged with felony counts of abusing students at a private Christian boarding school in Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third employee has been dropped. The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Scott Dumar, the medical coordinator at...
STOCKTON, MO
KYTV

Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn’t alarming right now. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon teen reported missing after he's harassed by classmates

A Laclede County teen is reported missing after he’s allegedly threatened by classmates. Kavon Ownbey, 14, of Lebanon, was last seen on Tuesday, December 6. Ownbey’s sister took to social media yesterday to say her little brother has recently been harassed at school with kids trying to jump him. Ownbey’s sister says her last contact with her brother was on Tuesday via Snapchat, but she hasn’t heard from him since. She said he’s not responding to calls or texts from her parents or his girlfriend, and he never got off the school bus on Tuesday.
LEBANON, MO
kjluradio.com

Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown

A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Police searching for missing teen

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy