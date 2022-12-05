Read full article on original website
KYTV
SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
KYTV
Nixa School District School Board places $47 million bond on April ballot
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in the Nixa School District will soon see a $47 million proposal at the ballot box in April. Thursday night, the school board decided to place the bond on the ballot. A spokesperson with Nixa schools said that the current tax rate levy would not change if passed in April. If passed, it would give Nixa schools the money needed to complete several projects.
KYTV
2 plead to misdemeanors in Stockton, Mo., boarding school case
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men charged with felony counts of abusing students at a private Christian boarding school in Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third employee has been dropped. The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Scott Dumar, the medical coordinator at...
KYTV
Schools in the Ozarks discuss uptick in flu cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School leaders around the region are going to war against the flu with case numbers rising. Springfield, Nixa, and Republic school districts all have had significant increases in flu cases in just the past few weeks but all said it isn't alarming right now. The...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon teen reported missing after he's harassed by classmates
A Laclede County teen is reported missing after he's allegedly threatened by classmates. Kavon Ownbey, 14, of Lebanon, was last seen on Tuesday, December 6. Ownbey's sister took to social media yesterday to say her little brother has recently been harassed at school with kids trying to jump him. Ownbey's sister says her last contact with her brother was on Tuesday via Snapchat, but she hasn't heard from him since. She said he's not responding to calls or texts from her parents or his girlfriend, and he never got off the school bus on Tuesday.
Joplin Police officer observes smoke coming from a residence; Joplin Fire respond
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, December 9, 2022, a Joplin Police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from a residence at 1925 South Connor. Joplin E-911 alerted the Joplin Fire Dept to respond. Joplin Fire arrival observed smoke coming from the eaves and roof of the residence. Joplin Police tell us on scene there was no sign...
KYTV
Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking chilly temperatures as we head into early next week. Plus, a strong cold front with storm chances on Tuesday will bring much colder air in here for the rest of next week. Runners participated in the 4th annual Santa Run and were given a five-piece...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department explains how to avoid porch pirates during the holidays
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis' the season for online shopping, and the criminals know it too. Officials from the Springfield Police Department say they see increased opportunistic offenders during the holiday season. "What I would be afraid of is maybe somebody realizing that you're not home, or they're not...
KYTV
Dallas County, Mo. firefighters to spread holiday cheer with a caroling hayride
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Southern Dallas County Fire Protection District will be hosting its first-ever caroling hayride next week. Staff with the department will be traveling through various neighborhoods in the county Saturday, December 17 between 5-8:30 p.m. "We'll sing carols and hand out treats and...
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown
A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he's riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Police searching for missing teen
The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public's help as they search for a teenage girl who's been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
KYTV
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that a woman...
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian struck by semi on Springfield road
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a semi struck him on a busy Springfield road. Officers around the noon hour responded to Kearney and Roosevelt. Police say they found the man underneath the semi. Police say the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening....
KYTV
Republic, Mo. teen returns from hospital after surviving tragic car crash
A new clinic for children with autism will soon be opening in Springfield. A local utility in the Ozarks is offering a financial incentive to customers that get their furnaces inspected and tuned up.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
KYTV
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. "There is a...
Hole forms in I-44 overpass, emergency repairs affecting traffic at Joplin
UPDATE: Repairs completed and all lanes were open Sunday morning. JOPLIN, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022, MoDOT was alerted to a hole that had formed in one lane of I-44 westbound on the overpass of South Main Street. It was determined to fix the hole so traffic was diverted as a lane was closed about...
