New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler has revealed what he told Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher agreed to a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. "He made a decision that made sense for him and his family and I wished him well," Eppler said during the winter meetings held in San Diego, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. "Told him, 'I will miss seeing you on a regular basis,' but that was it, and 'congratulations.'"

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO