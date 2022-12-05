Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Holyoke
A $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Holyoke was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was from the game Mass Cash and was sold at Holyoke Liquor Mart. Overall, 205 lottery prizes worth at least $600 were won in Massachusetts on Saturday, including seven in Springfield...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Dec. 4-10
A condo in Buzzards Bay that sold for $219,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10. In total, 87 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $844,992. The average price per square foot was $567.
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Massachusetts weather: Here’s how much snow is forecast Saturday, Sunday
It might be time to bust out that snow shovel from storage. Minor snowfall is expected in parts of Massachusetts this weekend. Some showers are possible Saturday, but the bulk of the wintry precipitation is forecast Sunday, according to meteorologists. There are two chances for accumulating snow in the next...
Mass. snow forecast: Some areas could see up to 3 inches, forecasters say
Conditions on the tail end of the weekend may be right for a few inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts. Up to 3 inches could fall in Western Mass., National Weather Service forecasters said. The center of the state may see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulate, while areas mainly east of Worcester could be left with under an inch.
Foundation pays off mortgage of Mass. state trooper killed in line of duty
Twelve years after the family of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton suffered an immeasurable loss — the death of their loved one, a 28-year law enforcement veteran — they are receiving some respite this holiday season. As part of its fourth annual “Season of Hope,” the Tunnel...
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
ATM theft leads Tyngsborough police on pursuit, suspect still at large
An investigation is underway by Tyngsborough police after multiple suspects were seen breaking into a bank ATM on Thursday morning. Two to three suspects were seen on surveillance video holdings tools to smash an ATM at an Enterprise Bank located on 253 Middlesex Rd., police said in a statement. Police were notified at around 3:15 a.m. by a 911 call.
Mike White injury: Jets QB leaves game vs. Bills after hit to midsection
UPDATE: Mike White has returned to the game for the Jets. The New York Jets are down to their third-string quarterback. Joe Flacco is behind center for the Jets in their game against the Buffalo Bills after back-up Mike White took a hit to the midsection from the Bills’ Matt Milano.
