Columbia, SC

Keyshawn Blackstock Is A Key Target For South Carolina

By Andrew Lyon
 3 days ago

Georgia native Keyshawn Blackstock is a Gamecock target that could help to offset some losses South Carolina will see on the offensive line.

The South Carolina Gamecocks will lose multiple starters from a squad that helped to elevate the program's stature in 2022. Those losses will include multiple offensive linemen in Eric Douglas and Dylan Wonnum, with  Jovaughn Gwyn, Hank Manos, Wyatt Campbell, and Jaylen Nichols also potentially walking out the door.

Due to multiple key offensive linemen leaving, South Carolina will need to prioritize bringing in some players with some level of collegiate experience to avoid relying on their talented incoming freshmen class to fill the void.

They've already gotten one junior college offensive lineman, Isaiah Jatta, who's expected to contribute almost immediately. However, they are still pursuing another massive JUCO target, both literally and figuratively, in Keyshawn Blackstock.

Blackstock is considered one of the top junior college prospects in the country for this cycle and is from Covington, Georgia, located just a little under three hours away from Williams-Brice Stadium.

With South Carolina currently fighting multiple prestigious programs for Keyshawn Blackstock's pledge, programs like Florida State, Penn State, and Auburn, it's easy when looking at his film to see why the highly touted offensive lineman is so coveted.

The first thing that sticks out about Blackstock is that he played left tackle for Coffeyville Community College, a premium position when considering the importance that position plays in protecting the team's quarterback.

Blackstock is an explosive athlete for an offensive lineman. He can rapidly fire off the line and get to the second level quickly. Blackstock can also close off a pash rush lane before the defender has even made contact with him.

On top of his lower body explosion, Blackstock is a rare lineman who can efficiently move in multiple directions because of his hip fluidity. He should fit quite well in a zone-blocking scheme, something Carolina has tried to employ in the past..

The only thing Blackstock will need to work on will be trying to find more consistency with his hands. Blackstock seems to at times rely on his freakish athleticism and his outrageous arm length, something that would catch up to him if he were to play in the SEC.

His decision is drawing closer, and while the transfer portal might take most fans' attention, Blackstock's recruitment will be one to watch in the coming weeks for South Carolina.

