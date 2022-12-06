Read full article on original website
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
Washington — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she's registered as an independent but doesn't plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style of the late Sen. John...
CBS News
Maryland Board of Elections certifies gubernatorial election results
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Board of Elections on Thursday certified the results of the state's historic gubernatorial election, in which Democrat Wes Moore was elected to lead the state as its first Black governor. According to the results, the governor-elect secured more individual votes than any candidate for governor...
Young Republican group welcomes another insurrection
Protesters fueled by President Donald Trump's continued claims of election fraud march in an attempt to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them in a joint session of the 117th Congress on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) While Rep....
CBS News
Florida grand jury calls for immigration law changes
- A statewide grand jury this week called for the Legislature to expand a law targeting people who smuggle undocumented immigrants into the state. The grand jury, impaneled at the request of Gov. Ron DeSantis, issued a presentment that described smuggling of undocumented immigrants as an "escalating threat." "(We) have...
CBS News
