athleticbusiness.com
NCS4 Survey Sheds Light on Venue Security Challenges, Solutions
Securing sports stadiums and arenas has never been a simple task, but in today’s high-tech world, the threats facing venue operators are many, varied and increasingly require sophisticated strategies and tools to counteract them. From securing vital cyber infrastructure to thwarting gun violence, operators have a lot on their plate.
k12dive.com
Trust for Learning early ed grants aim to increase workforce inclusion and anti-bias approaches
A two-year-old grant program launched to support a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable early learning workforce is expected to have positive short- and long-term impacts on tens of thousands of early educators, according to a report from the Trust for Learning. Over the past few years, the Supporting Equitable Educator...
Phys.org
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
New Wolters Kluwer Report Charts Path Forward for Open Medicine
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- As an active participant in the fast-changing open medicine landscape, Wolters Kluwer, Health has published a new report titled, “ The Path to Open Medicine: Driving Global Health Equity through Medical Research.” The paper defines what open medicine means today and sets forth a vision of how all stakeholders in the space, including funders, institutions, publishers, and researchers, must collaborate to deliver on the collective benefit of medical research and ultimately advance global health equity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005346/en/ New Wolters Kluwer report on open medicine outlines required actions by industry stakeholders to drive global health equity (Photo: Business Wire)
healthcareguys.com
6 high-paying career options in Public Health
Catering to public health and well-being is not confined to physicians, surgeons, nurses, or paramedic staff alone. Almost every public health degree holder contributes to welfare, well-being, and sustenance directly or indirectly. That is why public health aspirants and professionals have a broad scope and countless career opportunities in private and public professional settings.
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
