WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- As an active participant in the fast-changing open medicine landscape, Wolters Kluwer, Health has published a new report titled, “ The Path to Open Medicine: Driving Global Health Equity through Medical Research.” The paper defines what open medicine means today and sets forth a vision of how all stakeholders in the space, including funders, institutions, publishers, and researchers, must collaborate to deliver on the collective benefit of medical research and ultimately advance global health equity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005346/en/ New Wolters Kluwer report on open medicine outlines required actions by industry stakeholders to drive global health equity (Photo: Business Wire)

2 DAYS AGO