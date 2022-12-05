‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism

Read full article on original website
How will CA handle youth fentanyl overdose crisis?
Expect a lot of debate over how California should respond to the state’s mounting fentanyl epidemic when state lawmakers return to Sacramento early next year. Bills dealing with the super-powerful synthetic opioid are already piling up, many of them focused on youth in the wake of a stunning analysis that found fentanyl was responsible for 1 in 5 deaths among 15- to 24-year-old Californians in 2021.
Stolen Time: Portraits of Californians living through wage theft claims
Unpaid overtime. Working through meal breaks. Stolen tips. Being told to show up to work at one time but not clock in until an hour later. For decades California has tried to crack down on wage theft, the failure of employers to pay their workers what they’re legally owed.
Violence Intervention that Starts in the Hospital: How California is Paying for it with Public Health Funds
Five years ago, Paris Davis returned triumphant to his hometown of Oakland, California. He had earned his bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Humboldt State University, and had just signed a contract to play basketball in Australia. It was a promising career that would enable him to raise his daughter, then a toddler.
Local law enforcement owns millions of dollars in 'military equipment.' A new state bill seeks to regulate all of that.
With the passage of a new state bill, California’s police departments and sheriff’s offices are facing unprecedented oversight of their so-called “military equipment” arsenals. Assembly Bill 481, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law in September 2021, gives governing bodies regulatory power over all such equipment...
More housing, fewer prisons: CA outlines game plan
Hanging over the heads of California’s newly sworn-in state lawmakers — and likely to be top of mind when they return to Sacramento next month — are the state’s intertwined housing and homelessness crises. That was made clear Tuesday, when Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of...
Affordable apartments debut at Wilton Court
For months, Dawn Wood watched hopefully as the four-story building down the street from her family’s home transformed from concept to reality. Every day, the Palo Alto resident would walk by and look through the fence and take note of all the progress: the laying of the rebar, the pouring of the elevator shafts, the installation of tiles in the building’s facade, which she was pleased to see were not just Styrofoam boards with veneer.
Citing housing shortage, Palo Alto eyes new rules to limit Airbnb rentals
From its ad, the Downtown North apartment looks clean, spacious and inviting, with a smart TV, a fully equipped kitchen and living room decor described as “sophisticated.”. At a time when Palo Alto is struggling to add new housing, the one-bedroom unit would surely be in high demand by Stanford University students, area employees and local seniors looking to downsize.
Martha Barragan edges out Webster Lincoln in East Palo Alto City Council race
The tense East Palo Alto City Council race, which was marked by a neck-in-neck battle for one of two open seats, came down to just 19 votes between second- and third-place contenders Martha Barragan and Webster Lincoln, respectively. In the end, it was Barragan who won. Barragan, a teacher, was...
'A collective hug': Hundreds of mourners gather to celebrate the lives of beloved Palo Alto natives
Rain fell gently as mourners streamed through the Palo Alto High gymnasium’s doors, greeting each other with tight hugs and quiet words of comfort. Inside, people mingled around tables arranged with flickering candles, cheerful bouquets and cards to share a handwritten message or favorite memory. Dozens of pictures adorned the walls memorializing high school graduations, family hiking trips, posed Christmas portraits and candid embraces.
The nearly centurylong resilience of the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen
Once a lumber mill, then a post office, a dinner club and a general store, the site that is now home to the Loma Mar Store & Kitchen has served as a gathering place for Coastside residents since the 1930s. Nestled among a redwood grove off the side of the...
Punching bags, kettlebells and Hawaiian vibes: Boxing gym set to open on Cal. Ave.
Nito Boxing, the newest gym looking to entrench itself on California Avenue’s “Fitness Row,” has a grand vision for its new location. It includes a full-size boxing ring, a wide range of fitness classes, a full suite of treadmills, weights, punching bags and other gym equipment and a recovery center equipped with a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, compression therapy, a sauna, an ice-plunge bath and cryotherapy, which is also known as cold therapy.
News Digest: Movies at the fairgrounds | Domestic violence survivor support | Dublin Boulevard work
The Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton is hosting “Holiday Movie Nights” — drive-in style — on four evenings this month. The showings are set as “Elf” on Dec. 16, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Dec. 17, “Frozen” on Dec. 27 and “Abominable” on Dec. 28. There will be a food court open, and the first two nights will feature carolers and letters to Santa Claus, and the final two will see New Year’s resolution trees.
COVID levels in Palo Alto watershed reach pandemic high
While transmission of respiratory syncytial virus has begun to plateau in Santa Clara County, the county’s top health official said Tuesday that COVID-19 and flu transmission continue to rise. COVID-19 virus concentration in each of the county’s sewersheds in San Jose, Palo Alto, Gilroy and Sunnyvale is at its...
Stanford hires former federal judge to lead review into president's research
Stanford’s board of trustees has released more information about its plans to investigate university President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s research in response to questions about potential scientific misconduct. Possible image manipulation in scientific papers where Tessier-Lavigne is listed as an author drew scrutiny last month after the independent student news...
The Northeast San Fernando Valley Celebrates the Holiday Season
Community tree lightings, holiday parades and visits to see Santa Claus have begun. Celebrations were held throughout the San Fernando Valley this past weekend and many more events to come and are ready to go. Although many of these events returned last year, they appeared to be bigger and came...
Lucky number three: Pamela Walsh Gallery holds party to mark anniversary
Anniversaries are generally celebratory events as it is, but a Peninsula gallery is marking a special milestone. For all but four months of its existence, Pamela Walsh Gallery has operated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the gallery will celebrate its third anniversary on Friday, Dec. 9, with a party opening...
Pleasanton school board to discuss increase in development fees
The Pleasanton school board is set Thursday to consider signing off on a report and resolution that would increase the fees paid to the district by any developers looking to build near school sites. According to the district staff report, education and government codes allow school districts to impose certain...
Rodríguez: Addressing the climate crisis through education
I recently had the distinct pleasure of visiting the Lab for Nature-Based Living—the flagship garden of the California Native Garden Foundation. Located at 76 Race Street near downtown San Jose, the foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to create a new land-use model in order to “leverage urban spaces for education, workforce development and climate resiliency.”
Dublin police set to honor deputy killed in the line of duty 24 years ago
Dublin Police Services this weekend will recognize a somber anniversary with a memorial tree lighting in honor of John Monego, an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty during a robbery in progress at a restaurant in Dublin in 1998. “This year marks the...
Police arrest man in connection with Menlo Park dating app assault
Menlo Park police arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly robbing and pistol-whipping another man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being “brutally” attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
