DESK Upgrade on CoinDesk’s Website Offers Tokenized Reader Experience
Today marks the next phase of DESK as we integrate our social token into our broader user experience. Now, our readers have the opportunity to earn DESK by reading articles, watching videos and other interactions on CoinDesk.com. We built DESK, our evolving social token product, to be a mechanism for...
Chainlink ‘Smart Money’ Might Be Pulling LINK Tokens Off Exchanges to Stake Them
Chainlink, the crypto oracle project that specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols, is set to allow early access for qualifying users to stake LINK tokens starting Tuesday. According to a Chainlink web post, "Staking provides Chainlink ecosystem participants with the opportunity to earn rewards for increasing the security...
DeFi Project Mercurial Plots Revamp and New Tokens Following 'Toxic' Association With FTX
Mercurial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to lend and borrow stablecoins on the Solana blockchain, is revamping its brand, community and token distribution, as per a Wednesday post. The revamp plan, which being called the Meteora plan, was formulated in response to recent events, including a collaboration...
Crypto Infrastructure Firm Blockstream Seeks to Raise Funds at 70% Lower Valuation: Bloomberg
Crypto infrastructure firm Blockstream is looking to raise funds at a valuation that may be under $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg report, citing sources. This would be a significant cut in valuation for the firm, which raised a $210 million Series B at $3.2 billion in 2021. The firm had acquired Israeli bitcoin mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021.
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Expects to Recover Less Than Half Its Deposit From Bankrupt Compute North
Marathon Digital (MARA), one of the largest publicly traded bitcoin miners, expects to recover only $22 million of the $50 million it deposited with bankrupt bitcoin miner and data center provider Compute North. Marathon – which doesn’t own its mining facilities and uses third-party data centers to park its computers...
Three Arrows' Founders Subpoenaed in US Bankruptcy Case; Guiding Mainstream Brands Into the World of Web3
"The Hash" team discusses the bear market with gaming, NFTs, and an older story of Immutable X. Also, on a bigger note, a New York bankruptcy judge has agreed to issue subpoenas against the founders of Three Arrows Capital as liquidators seek to wind down the collapsed crypto fund. Plus, a “Hash” interview with Vayner3 President Avery Akkineni as she joins to discuss how she is onboarding mainstream companies into Web3 and why much of corporate America still has a crypto appetite.
Canada’s Largest Pension Fund No Longer Mulling Crypto Investment: Reuters
Having managed to sidestep the crypto investments that burned two other major Canadian pension funds, CPP Investment (CPPI) said it is no longer pursuing opportunities in that sector, reports Reuters. Though declining to comment on the specific reasons, Reuters said CPPI pointed to comments made earlier this year by CEO...
Crypto’s Next Steps
Host Joel Flynn takes a deep dive into why going back to blockchain’s roots is essential. That story and other news shaping the cryptocurrency world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."
Crypto Markets Today: Fir Tree Suit Against Grayscale Adds to Industry’s Growing Woes
Hedge fund Fir Tree is suing crypto investment firm (and CoinDesk sister company) Grayscale to obtain details about its flagship Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), in order to investigate potential mismanagement and conflicts of interest, according to a report from Bloomberg. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily...
Economic Unreality: What SEC ICO Precedents Mean for Ripple
The story of the initial coin offering (ICO) in American law is a play in four acts: Kik Interactive, Telegram, LBRY and Ripple Labs. With three of those four cases decided, and Ripple Labs exchanging dueling replies to motions for summary judgment on Friday, Dec. 2, we now enter the dénouement of a 10-year-long saga.
Earn Salary in Stablecoins?
Host Joel Flynn discusses crypto’s role as remote work enabler. That story and other news shaping the cryptocurrency world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."
Coinbase CEO Armstrong Confirms Street Expectations for a 50%-Plus Decline in Revenue in 2022
Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) CEO Brian Armstong said the company’s revenue will be half or less what it was last year as the crypto exchange struggles amid stark price drops in cryptocurrency prices and continuing ripple effects from multiple bankruptcies this year, including the recent collapse of rival exchange FTX.
Bitcoin Slips Below $17K Amid Rate Hike Concerns
Eaglebrook Advisors Vice President of Research Joe Orsini discusses his outlook for bitcoin as it dips slightly below the $17,000 level, amid interest rate hike concerns and continued fallout from crypto exchange FTX. Plus, his take on Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) selling at close to a record 43% discount to the price of the underlying bitcoin in the trust. Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group.
Creating More CEOs For the Future of Crypto and DeFi, With Sheila Warren
Sheila Warren is the inaugural CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, the premier global alliance advancing crypto innovation worldwide. She co-hosts “Money Reimagined,” a popular CoinDesk podcast, is an adviser to the Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web and the Near Foundation, serves on the Steering Committee of the DeFi Education Fund, and is an early-stage investor across the Web3 ecosystem.
SEC's Gensler Says Agency Is Fine Going After Crypto With Its Current Authority
In an interview on Yahoo Finance, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said that the SEC has the basic disclosure and governance requirements in place to hold digital-assets firms accountable. Fitch Ratings Senior Director Monsur Hussain discusses what this means for the future of crypto regulation.
Crypto Hedge Fund BKCoin Fired Co-Founder Kang Over Misappropriated Investor Funds
Crypto hedge fund BKCoin fired co-founder Kevin Kang in October for allegedly misappropriating $12 million in assets from three multi-strategy funds, according to filings with U.S. Circuit Court in Florida. The documents, in the 11th circuit court covering Miami-Dade County, date back to Oct. 28 but have largely gone unnoticed.
Zooko Wilcox on Digital Privacy, Future of Zcash
The Electric Coin Company has been breaking new ground with zero-knowledge proofs for years and radically improved privacy on its Zcash protocol. Electric Coin Company founder and CEO Zooko Wilcox, earned a ranking on CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, explains Zcash's NU5 upgrade and Halo’s new “trustless setup," citing the numerous bridge hacks this year. Plus, insights on Edward Snowden's involvement with Zcash's early development.
Bitcoin's Stagnant Crypto Dominance Points to Investor Exodus After FTX Bankruptcy
There is plenty of fear in the crypto market since Sam Bankman Fried's digital-assets exchange, FTX, went bust, so much so that digital assets have decoupled from the risk revival in traditional markets. Yet bitcoin's (BTC) dominance rate or the top cryptocurrency's share in the total crypto market has held...
