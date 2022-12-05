ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, MO

Sheriff’s Office: Versailles man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen truck

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 6 days ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Versailles man was arrested after allegedly leading Morgan County Sheriff's deputies on a chase Saturday, the office stated on Facebook .

Richard Russell Rhea, 40, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest by fleeing, all felonies.

He is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail. An arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The press release stated that a Morgan County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a black Ford F-250 for having no license plates on North Monroe Street near Highway 5 and Highway 52. The truck then led the deputy on a chase.

Rhea then went on private property and went through woods, creeks and a pasture. Deputies weren't able to follow him due to the terrain. The person who owned the land was able to find the vehicle and deputies learned Rhea was not in it.

A K-9 was used to find Rhea, who was hiding in a bush about 200 yards away. He was arrested and deputies learned the truck was allegedly stolen from a dealership. Rhea was also on parole for burglary and stealing, the release stated.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

