ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Genesis Withdrawal Freeze Has No Imminent Solutions, Says Interim CEO

Genesis customers will likely be waiting for weeks before they can withdraw their funds. A letter from Genesis Interim CEO Derar Islim to customers on Wednesday suggested that the firm’s withdrawal freeze likely won’t be resolved for “weeks” to come. The letter, first viewed by CoinDesk,...
CoinDesk

Crypto Bank Silvergate Slides Further After Letter from US Sen. Warren

Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), John Kennedy (R-La.) and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), in a letter late Monday evening, asked crypto-friendly bank Silvergate (SI) for answers over its supposed role in facilitating transfers between bankrupt exchange FTX and its sister firm, Alameda Research. Following FTX's bankruptcy filing, allegations have been made that...
CoinDesk

A16z Elevates Former US CFTC Commissioner Quintenz to Policy Chief

Brian Quintenz, a former commissioner with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission who left the regulatory agency last year, is amplifying his role at crypto venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) from advising to taking over as its head of policy, the company said on Tuesday. Quintenz had been a...
CoinDesk

DeFi Project Mercurial Plots Revamp and New Tokens Following 'Toxic' Association With FTX

Mercurial, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that allows users to lend and borrow stablecoins on the Solana blockchain, is revamping its brand, community and token distribution, as per a Wednesday post. The revamp plan, which being called the Meteora plan, was formulated in response to recent events, including a collaboration...
ambcrypto.com

Assessing the ‘why’ behind Signature Bank’s move to limit cryptocurrency exposure

Signature Bank, a New York-based bank, plans to reduce deposits around cryptocurrencies. Due to the ongoing volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Signature Bank’s stock plummeted by 50%. As per a Financial Times report, New York-based Signature Bank (SBNY) plans to reduce its deposits tied to cryptocurrencies by $8-10 billion....
msn.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
techaiapp.com

Document Claims Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison’s FTX Margin Position Was Negative $1.3B in May 2022 – Bitcoin News

In a number of recent interviews, the former co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), explained that he “wasn’t running Alameda” and he “didn’t know the size of their position.” In a more recent discussion with The Block’s Frank Chaparro, SBF explained that auditors were looking at FTX’s corporate financials, but the auditors were “not looking at customer positions and not looking at customer risk.” This week, an FTX insider speaking to Bitcoin.com News under terms of anonymity shared a document that purportedly shows Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison’s personal account was in the hole by $1.31 billion in May 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CoinDesk

BlackRock CEO’s Crypto About-Face

Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, changed his stance on crypto during 2022, sending strong trust signals to the markets. Back in 2017, Fink said bitcoin was an “index of money laundering.” But in the summer of 2022, BlackRock, with $10 trillion under management, made two forays into bitcoin, further cementing the asset’s establishment as a mainstream investment.
The Hill

Activist investors blast BlackRock’s ‘hypocrisy’ on sustainability, call for CEO ouster

An activist investment firm is calling on BlackRock’s chief executive to resign over his “apparent hypocrisy” in the use of sustainability goals. The chief investment officers of U.K.-based Bluebell Capital Partners accused CEO Larry Fink on Tuesday of repeatedly failing to live up to his stated sustainability commitments. BlackRock’s combination of increased rhetoric around sustainability…
LOUISIANA STATE
Fortune

Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Messari’s Ryan Selkis on crypto rebuilding its reputation after SBF ‘made a lot of people look silly’ in D.C.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said in a Twitter spaces with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis that regulators need to clarify rules around crypto or risk companies moving to other countries with looser regulations. Crypto didn’t have a great relationship with regulators pre-FTX meltdown, and two influential industry founders discussed on Wednesday...
WASHINGTON, DC
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Executive: Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Will Go Down in History as a Fraud Larger than Bernie Madoff

The failure of FTX and the allegations of fraud pointed at founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried continue to garner much coverage in both traditional media as well as more modern digital news providers. The speed of the collapse, and the amount of funds involved in the company, should drive interest for many months. Part of the story is whether or not Bankman-Fried was pursuing a fraudulent scam for many months or was the debacle simply due to profound incompetence – a theory Bankman-Fried has been supporting. Sometimes the line between the two can be very gray.
PYMNTS

ECB Board Member Says Crypto is ‘House of Cards’

Regulation and a better alternative are the answers to the current turmoil in the crypto market. So said Fabio Panetta, a member of the executive board of the European Central Bank (ECB), in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) speech at the London Business School. The crypto market has several problems, but...
Reuters

BlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) Chief Financial Officer Gary Shedlin on Tuesday said his firm is freezing most hiring and reducing expenses. "We're trying to be a little more prudent," he said during a financial conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, adding that these measures will put BlackRock in a better position next year.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy