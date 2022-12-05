Saturday Night Live‘s next episode on Dec. 17 with host Austin Butler will feature musical guest Lizzo. She is stepping in for previously announced musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they are pulling out of SNL because of the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia. (You can see their post below.) He had been dealing with the illness for the past month but has not recovered enough to perform. A couple of days ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs also canceled their appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas which had been scheduled for tonight. Lizzo...

1 HOUR AGO