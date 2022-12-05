Read full article on original website
CPD officer stabbed in Roseland, suspect shot by police
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was stabbed Saturday evening in Roseland, police said.The suspect was shot and wounded by police, and a second officer was also hospitalized.At a news conference, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Daniel O'Connor said officers were called to the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue at 7:30 p.m. The caller said a man with a knife had entered his home and was holding a woman at knifepoint in the bedroom, O'Connor said.Police entered the house and found the armed man and the woman. Officers were able to get the woman out of the bedroom to...
Authorities searching for witnesses in shooting death of 19-year-old Santa Ana man
Santa Ana police are asking for witnesses to come forward in a recent fatal shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 23 in the 700 block of W. Third Street, when officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he remained in critical condition until Nov. 26, when he succumbed to his injuries. Santa Ana Police Department detectives believe that the shooting may be gang-related. The case is eligible for the Santa Ana Gang Reward Program, which provides anywhere between $100 and $50,000 for information that could lead to the arrest of homicide suspects in gangs. Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at (714) 245-8390.
Daily Beast
Cops Hope Bodycam Footage Will Spark New Leads in Idaho Massacre
Cops on Thursday released body-camera footage from the hours before a group of four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered in bed last month. Police reportedly hope that the clips, which are wholly unrelated to the killings, will catch the eye of a Moscow, Idaho, local who spots something out of the usual and breaks the case open. The released footage showed mostly innocuous encounters between young people and police, like a group of teens receiving a citation for drinking underage. It’s a desperate measure for Moscow police as their investigation—which involves state and federal law enforcement—has stalled in recent weeks. Cops have still yet to identify a potential suspect, person of interest, or find the knife used to fatally stab Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The bodycam footage is cops’ second request to the public this week. On Wednesday, police asked for help tracking down the owners of a white 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was spotted near the massacre site on Nov. 13.
Daily Beast
Man Arrested After Entire Town Told to Shelter From Active Shooter
Police have identified the suspect in an active shooter alert in Blanca, Colorado, who was subsequently arrested after a standoff with police. In a statement, the Blanca Police Department said officers responded to calls of an active shooter on Wednesday at 1:59 p.m. and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. “Multiple shots were fired,” the statement said. Police were able to subdue the gunman, who was taken into custody “without incident.” It is unclear how the standoff ended. Police identified the gunman as 21-year-old Ricardo Haro, who was alleged to have in his possession two rifles, a handgun, and multiple rounds of ammunition at the time of his arrest. “This was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to the community,” police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Daily Beast
Milwaukee Postal Worker Shot Dead on Job: Police
A postal worker was shot dead on the job in Milwaukee Friday, police said. The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a call just before 6 p.m., where they found the 44-year-old worker dead. He wasn’t identified, but police said he’d worked with the Postal Service for more than 18 years. Police have launched an investigation into the worker’s death alongside the United States Postal Inspection Service and FBI, with few details released at this time. “The safety and security of postal employees is a top priority of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” the agency said in a statement.
Daily Beast
Club Q Suspect Spent $30K From Grandma on 3D Guns, Uncle Warned
Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich’s violent tendencies forced terrified relatives into a “virtual prison,” and last year he began building untraceable ghost guns at home using a 3D printer, according to court filings unsealed late Thursday. Aldrich, 22, has been charged with 305 counts of...
