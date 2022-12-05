ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

1 displaced by Warwick house fire

By Allison Shinskey, Amanda Pitts
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man in his 70s was forced from his home after a fire broke out Monday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to Nausauket Road after neighbors reported seeing smoke pouring from the man’s home.

The man was able to escape safely before firefighters arrived, according to Battalion Chief Jay Fury.

Fury said the house sustained significant damage and the man is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

