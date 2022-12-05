ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

The Crusader Newspaper

Three Illinois Lottery players win $200,000 each on Powerball

Christmas has come early for three lucky Illinois Lottery players. That’s because they’re each holding a Powerball ticket worth $200,000. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $200,000 each for the Saturday, December 3 drawing. The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 and the Powerball 7.
ILLINOIS STATE
onekindesign.com

Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois

This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
WHEATON, IL
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Does Illinois Require Front License Plates on Vehicles?

Nearly two-dozen states only require motorists to display one license plate on their vehicles, but what does the law say in Illinois?. According to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, motorists are required to display both the front and rear license plates on their vehicles. Currently, it costs $151...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Food King

My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022

I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.
SOUTH BARRINGTON, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

