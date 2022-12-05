Read full article on original website
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man shot in north St. Louis home, homicide detectives investigating
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Homicide Division has been requested after a man was shot inside a home in north St. Louis Sunday night. Police said the shooting happened at about 5:50 at a home on the 10000 block of Riverview Boulevard. Police said the shooting victim was found unconscious and not breathing.
Lyft driver carjacked by rider Saturday night in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a carjacking Saturday night that left a 59-year-old Lyft driver without his car and belongings. It happened at about 10 p.m. just down the street from Barrett Brothers Park in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in St. Louis, according to police. The St. Louis Metropolitan...
Man killed in Saturday afternoon shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. Police said they were called to the 5900 block of Romaine Place for a report of a shooting at around 1:25 p.m. A witness told police they saw a man go...
Double shooting in St. Louis leaves 1 dead
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting overnight in St. Louis left one person dead and another injured. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday at Sherry Avenue and Riverview Boulevard, near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police...
'It's just how this town is': One year since tornado hit Defiance, community reflects
DEFIANCE, Mo. — Saturday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a deadly tornado outbreak ripped across the bi-state. Both Defiance, Missouri and Edwardsville, Illinois were hit by EF-3 tornadoes. Seven people lost their lives that day. Six people in Edwardsville and one in Defiance. The tornado shocked everyone that...
Motorcycling Santa joins Angels' Arms holiday party for foster families in St. Louis area
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Angels' Arms held a holiday party Sunday at the Kirkwood Community Center where foster families and staff gathered for a good cause. The organization helps more than 750 children in the Angels' Arms family. To donate to a good cause, click here. The nonprofit's mission is...
8 people including Freeburg mayor, ex-Cardinals pitcher receive hunting citations
FREEBURG, Ill. — Eight people including Freeburg, Illinois' mayor and an ex-Cardinals pitcher are involved in an Illinois poaching investigation. Seth Speiser, 58, mayor of Freeburg, Danny Cox, 63, ex-Cardinals pitcher and six others received citations from the Illinois Conservation Police. On Nov. 18, the Illinois Conservation Police went...
Hillsboro man killed in car crash Saturday night in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 66-year-old Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal car accident near Joachim Creek Saturday night in Jefferson County. The victim was identified as Dennis Pruitte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened at about 7 p.m. when Pruitte was driving a...
Teen injured after shooting near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A teenage boy was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after being shot in the chest near Jet Banks Park in St. Louis. According to Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department public information officer, officers received a call about a shooting involving a 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.
Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
Vacant St. Augustine church in north St. Louis damaged in fire
ST. LOUIS — A vacant north St. Louis church built in the 1800s that a St. Louis County couple was working to rehab was damaged in a fire Thursday night. Firefighters in north St. Louis worked to put out a fire at around 7 p.m. at the vacant St. Augustine Catholic Church at the intersection of West Hebert Street and Lismore Street.
Man shot by passenger during carjacking Thursday morning, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot Thursday morning as his car was stolen from a passenger in his vehicle. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 51-year-old man said he was riding in his car when a person inside with him shot him in the arm and stole his vehicle.
City Hope St. Louis hosting online fundraiser Friday
ST. LOUIS — City Hope St. Louis, the city's largest shelter for the unhouse community in St. Louis, kicks off its annual Hope-A-Thon fundraiser Friday, according to a news release about the fundraiser. City Hope St. Louis is a subsidiary of City Hope International and just like its parent...
St. Louis leaders discuss a renewed effort to fight crime
ST. LOUIS — The African American Aldermanic Caucus announces a plan to have a permanent conversation about ways to cut down on crime in St. Louis. The caucus wants to sit community leaders, law enforcement and politicians on all levels down to have an indefinite conversation about safety initiatives.
KIPP St. Louis High School students adjust to new campus security measures
ST. LOUIS — A group of seniors at KIPP High School in St. Louis shared their experiences with safety on campus Tuesday. 5 On Your Side was invited inside the building on Jefferson Avenue for an exclusive look. In October, the school transitioned to virtual learning for a couple...
Community remembers lives lost in 2021 Amazon warehouse collapse
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — It's a little more than two weeks until Christmas and downtown Edwardsville is adorned with red ribbons and lots of bright lights. But, a year ago there was no holiday cheer. Instead, flashing emergency lights outside an Amazon warehouse after a deadly tornado caused the roof...
Maryland Heights detective shoots, kills wanted man that charged him outside Dave & Buster's, police say
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man has died after he was shot by a detective after charging at him outside a Dave & Buster's in Maryland Heights Wednesday afternoon. St. Louis County Police Sergeant Tracy Panus gave an update Wednesday evening on the officer-involved shooting. Panus said the incident...
Passenger inside stolen car fleeing from St. Louis police dies in crash
ST. LOUIS — A passenger in a stolen car fleeing from police was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon. Police identified him Thursday as 29-year-old Lemont Lang of Florissant. A St. Louis police spokesman said the crash happened at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King...
Wish granted for Metro East 4-year-old suffering from rare genetic disease
SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — A little girl facing a one-in-a-million disease has a new reason to smile thanks to Make-A-Wish. If you take one look at Aubrey O’Sullivan it’s to see the vibrance in her 4-year-old smile. “Aubrey is a happy, energetic 4-year-old,” said Allison...
