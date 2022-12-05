ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant

Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Five-star OT Samson Okunlola sets announcement date

Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will officially visit Florida this weekend -- his second trip to campus in a month -- and then settle in to make his college decision. Miami and Michigan State are also heavily involved and Ohio State and Alabama are also keeping in touch with the...
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
Student Defaces Deion Sanders Mural At Jackson State University

Deion Sanders came to Jackson State University three years ago to change the trajectory of their football team for the better. Since he became head coach, he did just that, turning them into an undefeated team while at the same time shining a light on other HBCU football teams and athletics.
Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host

Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment

Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions

Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Four-star forward Donovan Freeman breaks down his final five

One of the top prospects in the DMV is down to five schools. Donovan Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-man out of Washington D.C., has announced a final five list including Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas. "I was comfortable with all five schools," Freeman said. "I knew at the beginning...
Southern Columbia — State champs once again

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — On Friday, the Cumberland Valley High School bleachers were filled with fans decked out in black and gold. They were there to watch the Southern Columbia football team win its sixth straight state title. "It's super exciting because my brother is a senior Braedon Wisloski, and...
DJ Uiagalelei’s brother Matayo shares his top 3 schools

Matayo Uiagalelei has narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, has released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
