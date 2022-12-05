Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Republican Calls Trump "Sort of Crazy and Filled With Rage"News Breaking LIVEFort Worth, TX
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Five-star OT Samson Okunlola sets announcement date
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will officially visit Florida this weekend -- his second trip to campus in a month -- and then settle in to make his college decision. Miami and Michigan State are also heavily involved and Ohio State and Alabama are also keeping in touch with the...
volleyballmag.com
No upsets, but plenty of drama as NCAA volleyball tourney gets down to eight
After all the twists and turns through eight NCAA Tournament matches Thursday, in the end there were no upsets. The seven top RPI teams are in the remaining eight, and once again, there will be no outliers in the final four. The closest thing to it is Oregon, the No....
Former BYU edge rusher Logan Fano has decided on his new school
A 4-star recruit out of Timpview High School, Logan Fano announced Wednesday night that he is transferring to the University of Utah
Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State
Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
thesource.com
Student Defaces Deion Sanders Mural At Jackson State University
Deion Sanders came to Jackson State University three years ago to change the trajectory of their football team for the better. Since he became head coach, he did just that, turning them into an undefeated team while at the same time shining a light on other HBCU football teams and athletics.
Zion Williamson says playoff loss to Suns played part in late dunk
Pelicans star Zion Williamson admitted he went up for a 360 dunk at the end of Friday night's win over the Suns because they eliminated New Orleans from the playoffs last season.
Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host
Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
New Favorite Emerges To Land Texas Transfer Quarterback Hudson Card
Former Texas quarterback Hudson Card notified the college football world of his intent to transfer away from the Longhorns on Monday. Per Longhorns Country, a favorite has reportedly emerged to land the 2020 four-star recruit. According to Bookie.com's latest odds, TCU (+300) is ...
Football World Reacts To Massive 5-Star De-Commitment
Rueben Owens II will no longer attend Louisville next fall. The five-star running back recruit, who surprised many by deciding in June to attend Louisville, announced Wednesday that he's decommiting from the ACC program. "This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens said....
‘This is really big’: Harrisburg, Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt heading to state title games with their community behind them
Alex Erby was already working on the plan last week, and it sounded like a good one. Regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s football state title games, the Steel-High star quarterback said the city of Harrisburg should just throw a big party for its teams — Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt and his Rollers.
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions
Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
College Football's Best Players in Transfer Portal
A complete breakdown of the top players in college football's transfer portal for 2022-23.
247Sports
Four-star forward Donovan Freeman breaks down his final five
One of the top prospects in the DMV is down to five schools. Donovan Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound four-man out of Washington D.C., has announced a final five list including Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers, and Texas. "I was comfortable with all five schools," Freeman said. "I knew at the beginning...
Phoenix faces New Orleans on 3-game slide
Phoenix looks to break its three-game slide with a win against New Orleans. The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. New Orleans is 11-5 against the Western Conference, and Phoenix is
Southern Columbia — State champs once again
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — On Friday, the Cumberland Valley High School bleachers were filled with fans decked out in black and gold. They were there to watch the Southern Columbia football team win its sixth straight state title. "It's super exciting because my brother is a senior Braedon Wisloski, and...
Olivia Dunne Ranks Highest NIL Valuation For Female College Athletes At $2.4M
Using data from On3, The Sports Daily has compiled a list of the top 100 NIL valuations for NCAA female college athletes. With over 8.5 million social media followers, Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old gymnast from LSU, leads all female athletes with a whopping $2.4 million valuation. Dunne reportedly can charge...
DJ Uiagalelei’s brother Matayo shares his top 3 schools
Matayo Uiagalelei has narrowed down his list of colleges he is considering to three schools. Uiagalelei, who is the brother of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, has released an NFT intended for fans of the schools he is considering. There are three versions of the NFT: one for Oregon, one for Ohio State and and one for USC.
Comments / 0