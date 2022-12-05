The NBC Today Show, in conjunction with Smuckers, has honored Washington Court House resident Esther Zellers with a special jelly jar label to commemorate her 106th birthday. Affectionately known as “Grandma Z,” Esther was born Dec. 10, 1916, in Fairfield County. She and her husband, Derwin, moved to New Holland in 1962, and then to Washington Court House in 1983. Following her husband’s death in 1992, she continued to maintain her own household until she was 101, at which time she moved to the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Roger Kirkpatrick.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO