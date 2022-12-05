ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, OH

Record-Herald

Sin of assumption: Taking things for granted

James 4:13 & 14, “Go to now, ye that say, To day or tomorrow we will go into such a city and continue there a year, and buy and sell, and get gain; Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

WCHCS responds to public concerns

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington High School students and parents have expressed concerns about recent developments at the school — including a reported incident where one student physically attacked another inside a boys’ restroom while other students stood by and watched. This week, Washington Court House City...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
Record-Herald

‘Grandma Z’ garners national attention

The NBC Today Show, in conjunction with Smuckers, has honored Washington Court House resident Esther Zellers with a special jelly jar label to commemorate her 106th birthday. Affectionately known as “Grandma Z,” Esther was born Dec. 10, 1916, in Fairfield County. She and her husband, Derwin, moved to New Holland in 1962, and then to Washington Court House in 1983. Following her husband’s death in 1992, she continued to maintain her own household until she was 101, at which time she moved to the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Roger Kirkpatrick.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
informerpress.com

Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money

A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Westerville doctor: Measles not just a childhood disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As of Dec. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is tracking 76 measles cases across the country, with central Ohio accounting for the majority of those cases. As of Tuesday, there are 58 cases reported by Columbus Public Health; all of those cases involve children. A local family doctor […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect

Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Human remains found by hunter in Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 9:27 a.m., Chrystal Shadley, of Pin Oak Place, was arrested after she was found walking down the middle of the street. Breaking and Entering/Obstructing Official Business: At 12:01 p.m., officers responded to...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville

LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
LUCASVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

