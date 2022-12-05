Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Sin of assumption: Taking things for granted
James 4:13 & 14, “Go to now, ye that say, To day or tomorrow we will go into such a city and continue there a year, and buy and sell, and get gain; Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.”
Record-Herald
WCHCS responds to public concerns
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington High School students and parents have expressed concerns about recent developments at the school — including a reported incident where one student physically attacked another inside a boys’ restroom while other students stood by and watched. This week, Washington Court House City...
LGBTQ supporters confront Columbus officer seen high-fiving Proud Boys protester
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A group of LGBTQ supporters confronted a Columbus police officer who was seen high-fiving a member of the Proud Boys who were protesting a story-time event featuring drag performers at a Columbus private school over the weekend. “We saw you high-five these guys,” the woman says....
Record-Herald
‘Grandma Z’ garners national attention
The NBC Today Show, in conjunction with Smuckers, has honored Washington Court House resident Esther Zellers with a special jelly jar label to commemorate her 106th birthday. Affectionately known as “Grandma Z,” Esther was born Dec. 10, 1916, in Fairfield County. She and her husband, Derwin, moved to New Holland in 1962, and then to Washington Court House in 1983. Following her husband’s death in 1992, she continued to maintain her own household until she was 101, at which time she moved to the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Roger Kirkpatrick.
informerpress.com
Sheriff asks Bureau of Criminal Investigation to probe missing money
A raid that attracted worldwide attention in August continues to grab headlines months later. At the time of the raid in late summer, Deputies seized thousands in cash from a home owned by Afroman. On Tuesday, the money was returned to Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman. Cincinnati television station Fox19 was on hand for the cash to be returned.
Chance encounter leads to friendship for two Nationwide Children’s patients
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A chance encounter between two little boys both being treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has blossomed into a friendship. This story of this chance encounter starts back in October of 2022. Brady Martin, a 10-year-old from Canal Winchester was wrapping up a chemotherapy appointment when his family met a little boy […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to a double overdose at a local grocery store
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department and medics from the city’s fire department responded to the Sack n’ Save grocery store at 104 East Main Street, shortly before 1 p.m. this afternoon. According to initial reports, a 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers that two people...
Westerville doctor: Measles not just a childhood disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As of Dec. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is tracking 76 measles cases across the country, with central Ohio accounting for the majority of those cases. As of Tuesday, there are 58 cases reported by Columbus Public Health; all of those cases involve children. A local family doctor […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Escort for Fallen Jackson County EMS Supervisor Rolls Though County with Full Respect
Pickaway County – A important escort rolled through Pickaway County earlier today, carrying a fallen EMS supervisor, Ryan Foster who died after complications this morning. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s office Supervisor, Ryan Foster suffered a medical emergency and was helicoptered to OSU yesterday in medical distress, sadly he passed away this morning.
WSYX ABC6
Missing woman with dementia last seen at Grant Medical Center found
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 70-year-old woman who was last seen at Grant Medical Center on Monday has been found. Sheila Bailey, who suffers from dementia, was dropped off at Grant Medical Center at 11 a.m., which was when she was last seen, police said. Bailey is described as...
Human remains found by hunter in Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating after a hunter found human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, deputies received a call around 10:33 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 from a hunter who found what he thought were human remains. Deputies, detectives and the Scioto County Coroner […]
Measles outbreak in central Ohio grows to more than 50 children, driven by 'lack of vaccination'
A measles outbreak in central Ohio is growing, sickening more than 50 children, with many of them needing hospitalization, according to data updated Wednesday by Columbus Public Health.
Record-Herald
Police Incidents
According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing Official Business: At 9:27 a.m., Chrystal Shadley, of Pin Oak Place, was arrested after she was found walking down the middle of the street. Breaking and Entering/Obstructing Official Business: At 12:01 p.m., officers responded to...
Coroner rules 4-year-old Columbus girl's drowning death accidental
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The death of a 4-year-old girl who was found in a retention pond in north Columbus earlier this year was ruled as an accidental drowning, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office. Esther Mutivito was reported missing on Sept. 2 and found in a pond near...
sciotopost.com
Update – Human Remains in Scioto County, was a Middle Aged Woman with a Unique Birth Defect
Scioto County – Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman states that his office was contacted on Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 10:33 a.m., by a hunter who thought he might have discovered human remains. Sheriff Thoroughman stated that deputies and detectives responded to the location, as well as Scioto...
Ohio doctor: Misinformation contributing to state's measles outbreak
While Ohio’s measles outbreak climbs to 56, with 20 hospitalizations of unvaccinated children and babies, state lawmakers continue to hear legislation that would ban all vaccine requirements
20 dogs, 1 cat rescued from 'unsanitary' conditions in New Albany home
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Columbus Humane rescued 20 dogs and a cat from a New Albany residence on Tuesday. The agency went to a house in the 10000 block of Johnstown Road, found the 21 animals and removed them due to unsanitary living conditions, both inside and outside of the home.
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Hunter discovers human remains in Lucasville
LUCASVILLE, Ohio — A hunter in Scioto County made a grisly discovery on Monday morning. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call shortly after 10:30 a.m. regarding possible human remains being found. Sheriff David Thoroughman said deputies, detectives, and the county coroner’s office was...
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
