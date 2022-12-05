ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wiproud.com

No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The...
NEVADA STATE
wiproud.com

Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end

SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
ARIZONA STATE
wiproud.com

Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
ARIZONA STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin state health secretary leaving post

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s state health secretary who has held the job the past two years, including as the COVID-19 vaccine was first being distributed, is leaving Gov. Tony Evers’s administration, the governor announced Friday. Karen Timberlake is the second Cabinet member to announce since Evers...
WISCONSIN STATE

