Wisconsin DNR investigating illegal shootings of two elk in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in Western Wisconsin. A release provided by the Wisconsin DNR states that both shootings took place in separate events in Jackson...
No food in 9 days for 19 Nevada prisoners on hunger strike
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Through stifled sobs, Nina Fernandez described on Friday a vastly different version of events than those shared by Nevada prison officials as to why her son and dozens of others have been on hunger strike at a maximum-security prison for more than a week. The...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term’s end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona (AP) — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters...
Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.
Wisconsin state health secretary leaving post
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s state health secretary who has held the job the past two years, including as the COVID-19 vaccine was first being distributed, is leaving Gov. Tony Evers’s administration, the governor announced Friday. Karen Timberlake is the second Cabinet member to announce since Evers...
‘It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas’: Northeast Wisconsin hosts multiple holiday events
(WFRV) – Recently multiple holiday events took place across Wisconsin. This is the first time Andrea Murray, and her husband are displaying their Doughnuts for Dogs booth at the holiday market in downtown Green Bay. Murray says the fourth annual event is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer while investing in the community.
