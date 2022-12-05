Read full article on original website
Former Nebraska state senator Patrick Engel dies at 90
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - A former state senator who served in the Nebraska Legislature for 16 years has died. According to the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home, Leo Patrick “Pat” Engel, of South Sioux City, Nebraska, died Tuesday. Engel’s funeral will be held Monday. Engel...
Nebraska nonprofit hosts bicycle tour to fund scholarships for high school students
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Joy and excitement filled the room as many Nebraskans prepare for their annual bike ride for the summer of 2023. Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska is a nonprofit that will host the annual bike ride. They promote a non-competitive bicycle tour that provides a safe and fully supported ride for cyclists of all ages.
Former Nebraska legislator dies at 90
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 23 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
Economist projects likely recession in Nebraska next year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest forecast for the Nebraska economy shows a recession is the most likely scenario for the state in 2023. Eric Thompson, who is the Director of the Bureau of Business Research, released a report Friday saying a recession is likely in Nebraska next year before growth returns in 2024 and 2025.
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80. The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.
