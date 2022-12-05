Read full article on original website
Related
Former Manchester United captain rips Cristiano Ronaldo, who Portugal benched in World Cup match
Manchester United great Gary Neville slammed Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo following Ronaldo's benching for the team's World Cup match against Switzerland Tuesday.
Brazil Dance Into World Cup Quarter-Finals After Neymar Returns In Big Win Over South Korea
Even Tite threw some shapes during Brazil's 4-1 win over South Korea.
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Brazil's route to final explained
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
FOX Sports
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew agrees with Portugal's decision to not start Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal's Head Coach Fernando Santos has decided to not start Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland. The "FIFA World Cup Now" weigh in on the decision.
Fernando Santos explains why he dropped Cristiano Ronaldo against Switzerland
Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed that his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their World Cup last 16 tie with Switzerland was not a personal one.
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland
Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is believed to be available off the bench for the Portuguese attack in the match against Switzerland. Portugal’s starting lineup against Switzerland...
Neymar returns to Brazil lineup to take on South Korea
Brazil boss Tite has thrown Neymar straight back into the starting lineup for their World Cup last 16 tie with South Korea.
2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups: Team news as Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for World Cup fixture
Portugal’s pursuit of a first World Cup trophy continues as they play Switzerland in the last 16 in Qatar.Six years after claiming their first major honours at Euro 2016, the Portuguese are out to become world champions in what is likely captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s final shot at the trophy.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upFirst, however, they must avoid an upset by Switzerland, in a competition that has already seen several shocks.The Swiss finished runners-up to Brazil in their group, qualifying with a dramatic win against Serbia on the final matchday, while Portugal’s first round ended...
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
See the moment Brittney Griner is swapped for ‘Merchant of Death’ Viktor Bout
Video released by Russian state media shows a first-hand view of WNBA star Brittney Griner being swapped for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout on the tarmac of an airport in the United Arab Emirates. The “Merchant of Death” can be seen embracing his Russian countrymen after being freed from federal custody hours earlier. The footage, apparently shot from a waiting Russian aircraft, shows Bout and another man walking away from an unmarked passenger jet, towards a group of people that includes Griner and three men in suits. One of the men with Griner reaches out to embrace Gout, and a second...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Croatia v Brazil - Tite won't apologise for his players dancing
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listingsFull coverage details. Brazil coach Tite says he will not apologise to those who "do not know Brazilian history and culture"...
Supercomputer reveals Brazil will beat France in 2022 World Cup Final
If you have been watching the 2022 Qatar World Cup–and the numbers show that Americans have been watching in record numbers for the first “Winter” World Cup–you will know that there were a slew of upsets in the group stage matches. Germany, the 2014 World Cup...
Argentina predicted lineup vs Netherlands - World Cup quarter-final
Argentina's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands.
Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
Croatia to join Europe’s ID-check-free area, others to wait
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries agreed Thursday to allow Croatia to fully open its borders and participate in Europe’s ID-check-free travel zone, but Bulgaria and Romania were told that they must wait longer to be allowed in. This triggered an angry response from Romania, which lashed out at Austria for blocking its bid to join the so-called Schengen area. The world’s largest free travel zone, the Schengen area comprises 26 countries — 22 EU states plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Almost 1.7 million people live in one Schengen country and work in another. Around 3.5 million people cross an internal border each day. Austria, in particular, had objected to Bulgaria and Romania joining, citing migration concerns.
Comments / 0