Brazil wants to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup
Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
Soccer-Shaqiri apologises to Swiss fans after chastening defeat by Portugal
LUSAIL, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri apologised to their fans after they were dumped out of the World Cup in humiliating fashion as they suffered a 6-1 defeat to a rampant Portugal in the last 16 at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
Netherlands vs. Argentina: 4 bold predictions for World Cup quarterfinals
The World Cup is getting closer and closer to crowing its 2022 champion. Now, some teams have already advanced to the quarterfinals, cementing their names as one of the world’s top eight teams. This means it is time for some Netherlands vs Argentina bold predictions. Oranje is coming off...
Georgina Rodriguez Posts Statement On Cristiano Ronaldo's Benching After Portugal Shine Without Him
Ronaldo's girlfriend urged coach Fernando Santos to reinstate "the best player in the world" to his starting XI for Portugal's next World Cup game.
Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight
Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.Lionel Messi’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia, while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”Here’s all you need to know...
Will the Netherlands Win the World Cup?
Not many people paid attention to the Netherlands football team before the World Cup. Despite having some of the biggest names in the sport, they were hardly discussed. Now, with only eight teams remaining in the tournament, they have every chance to prove the doubters wrong. Last Word on Football looks at the Dutchmen’s chances of winning their first-ever World Cup.
The psychic alpaca has spoken: World Cup madness has arrived for England
England face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and the dwindling band of psychic animals has spoken. In the early stages of any World Cup, of course, you cannot move for obliging creatures predicting match results. However, as the tournament progresses, several of this global menagerie will have a shocker, effectively knocking them out of further opportunities to have their random movements anthropomorphised by pushy human keepers/people who reckon there might be two hundred quid in it from a tabloid. As we near the business end of Qatar 2022, though, a psychic alpaca from Chipping Norton is still in it, along with a lion in Thailand. Inauspiciously, both have wandered vaguely in one direction in their enclosure/predicted a France win on Saturday night, which I assume has led to accusations of talking England down, and a slew of credible death threats.
World Cup score: Brazil vs. Croatia live updates, score from Friday's FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal
The World Cup quarterfinals begin Friday when the tournament's most successful team, Brazil, looking to add a sixth title to their trophy cabinet. They are the strong favorites to do exactly that over the next 10 days in Qatar and are overwhelmingly favored to overcome Croatia. The 2018 finalists are...
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs Croatia
Brazil are determined to keep their dream-like Qatar World Cup 2022 going on by defeating a sturdy Croatia side. See Last Word on Football’s Brazil predicted line-up for their upcoming World Cup quarter-final clash against Croatia. Brazil Predicted Line-up vs Croatia. How Brazil Have Lined-up Recently. Tite’s side has...
2022 World Cup quarterfinals: What Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Portugal and others need to improve on
With eight remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, each team is just two wins away from a spot in the final. Brazil will face Croatia on Friday at 10 a.m. ET before Argentina take on the Netherlands at 2 p.m. ET. Then it is Cinderella Morocco against Portugal on Saturday in the early slot before the biggest quarterfinal of them all, France vs. England, in the late slot. Click here for our comprehensive schedule and updated bracket. Also, make sure to check out our dive into the most exciting players to watch in this round and our Power Rankings.
