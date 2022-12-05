ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Is Netherlands vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture tonight

Argentina meet the Netherlands at the Qatar World Cup for a place in the semi-finals.Lionel Messi’s dream is still alive after edging past Australia, while the Oranje had too much against the USA and appear to be picking up momentum.“We have a really tough clash with Holland, who play very well,” Messi said ahead of the game.“They have great players and a great coach, it’s going to be hard-fought. It’s the quarter-finals of a World Cup and if a World Cup has been tough from the start, it gets even tougher at this stage.”Here’s all you need to know...
lastwordonsports.com

Will the Netherlands Win the World Cup?

Not many people paid attention to the Netherlands football team before the World Cup. Despite having some of the biggest names in the sport, they were hardly discussed. Now, with only eight teams remaining in the tournament, they have every chance to prove the doubters wrong. Last Word on Football looks at the Dutchmen’s chances of winning their first-ever World Cup.
The Guardian

The psychic alpaca has spoken: World Cup madness has arrived for England

England face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday and the dwindling band of psychic animals has spoken. In the early stages of any World Cup, of course, you cannot move for obliging creatures predicting match results. However, as the tournament progresses, several of this global menagerie will have a shocker, effectively knocking them out of further opportunities to have their random movements anthropomorphised by pushy human keepers/people who reckon there might be two hundred quid in it from a tabloid. As we near the business end of Qatar 2022, though, a psychic alpaca from Chipping Norton is still in it, along with a lion in Thailand. Inauspiciously, both have wandered vaguely in one direction in their enclosure/predicted a France win on Saturday night, which I assume has led to accusations of talking England down, and a slew of credible death threats.
The Guardian

Beth Mooney’s brilliant blitz guides Australia to T20 win over India

Beth Mooney demonstrated once again why she is perhaps the best T20 batter in women’s cricket, elegantly guiding Australia to a nine-wicket triumph over India in the first of their five-match international series. The left-hander stroked her way to an unbeaten 89, and with some substantial help from both...
WWD

Market Moments: Peugeot to Offer Luggage Through Partnership With Delsey Paris

Peugeot is branching out. The French automotive brand has teamed with Delsey Paris on a line of luggage, trunks and backpacks that will debut this coming spring. The deal was made by Peugeot Freres Industrie, the arm of the business tasked with developing the brand across a variety of household and family products that will offer a distinctly French approach to travel.
lastwordonsports.com

Brazil Predicted Lineup vs Croatia

Brazil are determined to keep their dream-like Qatar World Cup 2022 going on by defeating a sturdy Croatia side. See Last Word on Football’s Brazil predicted line-up for their upcoming World Cup quarter-final clash against Croatia. Brazil Predicted Line-up vs Croatia. How Brazil Have Lined-up Recently. Tite’s side has...
CBS Sports

2022 World Cup quarterfinals: What Argentina, Brazil, France, England, Portugal and others need to improve on

With eight remaining in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, each team is just two wins away from a spot in the final. Brazil will face Croatia on Friday at 10 a.m. ET before Argentina take on the Netherlands at 2 p.m. ET. Then it is Cinderella Morocco against Portugal on Saturday in the early slot before the biggest quarterfinal of them all, France vs. England, in the late slot. Click here for our comprehensive schedule and updated bracket. Also, make sure to check out our dive into the most exciting players to watch in this round and our Power Rankings.

