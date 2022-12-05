Read full article on original website
Anna Sommerhauser
6d ago
Wow another utility going up glad we are paying the state back for the abundance of stimulus that we’re given to everyone
Lance Martin
6d ago
I can't understand why we continue to pay for pipes infrastructure etc.. They made the same request last year and the year before that...... Like a payday loan. You never pay it off.
St. Louis could use pandemic relief funds to kickstart guaranteed basic income pilot program
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — More than 400 parents living in poverty could soon see direct cash payments from the city of St. Louis for at least a year and a half under a new proposal under debate at the Board of Aldermen. The program is slated to last for...
St. Louis-based legal services nonprofit to move downtown
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based regional nonprofit that provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals and families is moving its headquarters to space downtown. Legal Services of Eastern Missouri said Thursday that it will move its main office to the Peabody Plaza building, at 701 Market St. downtown, in late January 2023.
Brokers seek tenants for new AT&T tower plan heavy on apartments, calling it a 'vertical city'
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis commercial real estate brokerage is seeking office tenants for the former AT&T tower downtown in what appears to be a future redevelopment plan that would convert most of the massive building's million-plus square feet to residential, along with office space, retail and a hotel.
The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later
5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
UMSL Program selects 6 underrepresented entrepreneurs to launch their business
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louisan Cami Thomas is usually behind the camera. But now her business is in the limelight. Thomas' business is one of six startups recently selected for UMSL's Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Accelerator cohort. The other winners are B Juiced, FYSIQ, JAKAPA, Mr. Fresh,...
Missouri gas prices drop below $3 average
MISSOURI, USA — After a 317-day streak, Missouri's average gas price has dropped below $3 per gallon. AAA reports Missouri's statewide average sits at $2.89, making it the fourth least expensive state in the U.S. for gas. This is the lowest average Missouri drivers have seen since Oct. 2021,...
St. Charles Co. Ambulance District adds two posts, expands mental health services
ST. PETERS, Mo. — This week St. Charles Co. Ambulance District (SCCAD) opened two new multi-million-dollar ambulance posts that department leaders said will better serve the needs of their community. At St. Charles Co. Ambulance headquarters, the phones seemingly never stop ringing. “We anticipate ending this year with right...
Family of Amazon warehouse worker killed in tornado working with safety task force
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Saturday, Dec. 10, marks the first anniversary of a tornado that struck an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville, killing six people. The parents of Clayton Cope, who was killed in the tornado at the age of 29, are working with state legislators trying to tackle building standards.
EPA blocked from testing at St. Charles wellfield over insurance requirements
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The Environmental Protection Agency said it's been blocked from testing the largest source of drinking water in the City of St. Charles. This comes after the city shut down five of its seven wells over contamination concerns. The EPA said in a statement that it...
Recreational marijuana is legal now in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet
O'FALLON, Mo. — As of Thursday, it's lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn't mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law makes Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use.
What's changed one year after tornado damaged Amazon warehouse?
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Saturday, Dec. 10 marks one year since a deadly tornado outbreak in Illinois and Missouri. Six people died when an Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville, Illinois, and another person died in their home in Defiance, Missouri. 5 On Your Side talked with Amazon officials the day...
What's changed since deadly tornado struck Illinois Amazon warehouse?
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The deadly tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse last December led to calls to action and promises for change. But one year later, Illinois lawmaker Katie Stuart said she hasn't seen nearly enough. "Unfortunately, no, enough hasn't changed... we're on the way to making those necessary...
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri, here's what that means
FERGUSON, Mo. — Marijuana is now legal in Missouri. That means people can be in possession of up to 3 oz. of marijuana, marijuana charges are expunged from criminal records and dispensaries can apply to sell marijuana recreationally. The state has until February 7 to approve licenses. Dominique Nash...
St. Louis leaders discuss a renewed effort to fight crime
ST. LOUIS — The African American Aldermanic Caucus announces a plan to have a permanent conversation about ways to cut down on crime in St. Louis. The caucus wants to sit community leaders, law enforcement and politicians on all levels down to have an indefinite conversation about safety initiatives.
$200K budget infusion saves St. Clair County Public Defender's Office
ST. CLAIR, Ill. — St. Clair County leaders have struck a deal to save its public defender's office from the brink of collapse on Wednesday. "Our salaries weren't competitive with any other public defender's office in the state," Chief Public Defender Cathy MacElroy said. "Our caseloads were really unbearable."
Deadline for Illinois residents to apply for flood assistance extended
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The clock is ticking for Metro East residents to get flood assistance after historic flooding this summer. In about two weeks the application process will close. In the first of two town halls on Tuesday, state, federal and county agencies want to make sure...
St. Louis panel OKs one apartment development, rejects another
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis board with veto power over projects in historic districts on Monday approved one and rejected another from a prolific apartment developer. Lux Living’s revised plan for an apartment complex at the site of the nonprofit Engineers' Club headquarters at 4339 and 4359 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End was approved by the St. Louis Preservation Board, after the developer made significant changes to the proposal that will keep the historic building intact and see a new six-story apartment complex constructed around the current club.
New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area. PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.
St. Louis Mayor signs executive order to create reparations commission
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, on Wednesday, signed an executive order to create a commission to explore and recommend reparations for the City of St. Louis. According to a news release from Mayor Jones' office, all representatives in the nine-member volunteer commission must live in St. Louis city limits. Each member must represent different backgrounds, including at least one clergy member, attorney, public health professional, civil rights advocate, one youth and one person in academics.
