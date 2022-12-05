ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Anna Sommerhauser
6d ago

Wow another utility going up glad we are paying the state back for the abundance of stimulus that we’re given to everyone

Lance Martin
6d ago

I can't understand why we continue to pay for pipes infrastructure etc.. They made the same request last year and the year before that...... Like a payday loan. You never pay it off.

5 On Your Side

St. Louis-based legal services nonprofit to move downtown

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based regional nonprofit that provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals and families is moving its headquarters to space downtown. Legal Services of Eastern Missouri said Thursday that it will move its main office to the Peabody Plaza building, at 701 Market St. downtown, in late January 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

The Dec. 10 tornadoes one year later

5 On Your Side takes a look back at the timeline of that day, remembers the victims and sees what has changed in the year since. On Dec. 10, 2021, an outbreak of tornadoes swept across a swathe of the United States, leaving a trail of destruction and resulting in at least 93 confirmed deaths.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

Missouri gas prices drop below $3 average

MISSOURI, USA — After a 317-day streak, Missouri's average gas price has dropped below $3 per gallon. AAA reports Missouri's statewide average sits at $2.89, making it the fourth least expensive state in the U.S. for gas. This is the lowest average Missouri drivers have seen since Oct. 2021,...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Recreational marijuana is legal now in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

O'FALLON, Mo. — As of Thursday, it's lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn't mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug for anyone 21 or older. The new law makes Missouri the 21st state to allow recreational use.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

St. Louis panel OKs one apartment development, rejects another

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis board with veto power over projects in historic districts on Monday approved one and rejected another from a prolific apartment developer. Lux Living’s revised plan for an apartment complex at the site of the nonprofit Engineers' Club headquarters at 4339 and 4359 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End was approved by the St. Louis Preservation Board, after the developer made significant changes to the proposal that will keep the historic building intact and see a new six-story apartment complex constructed around the current club.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New coffee shop opens in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Coffee lovers, rejoice! A New Orleans-based coffee chain is bringing its brews to the St. Louis area. PJ’s Coffee is opening its second Missouri shop in St. Charles County next week. The coffee chain opened its first Missouri location in Platte City, which is near Kansas City, and has plans to open a third location in Lake St. Louis.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis Mayor signs executive order to create reparations commission

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, on Wednesday, signed an executive order to create a commission to explore and recommend reparations for the City of St. Louis. According to a news release from Mayor Jones' office, all representatives in the nine-member volunteer commission must live in St. Louis city limits. Each member must represent different backgrounds, including at least one clergy member, attorney, public health professional, civil rights advocate, one youth and one person in academics.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
