Tom Brady to Brock Purdy after 49ers beat Buccaneers: ‘You played great’
After leading his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy had a moment to remember after the game when he was given some words of encouragement from the man many regard as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time.
49ers QB Brock Purdy expects to ‘be ready to roll’ vs. Seahawks despite oblique injury
Deebo Samuel was the most notable of the San Francisco 49ers injuries on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All signs indicate that the injury could have been worse, though. It appears to be less significant than previously thought. However, expect the star wide receiver to miss time due to what is believed to "most likely" be a high-ankle sprain.
49ers-Buccaneers: Nick Bosa absent from third consecutive practice but is seen in weight room
It was a bit concerning that San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday after emerging from Week 13's win over the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as hamstring irritation. On Friday, the 49ers held their third and final practice...
Nick Bosa, other 49ers veterans rave about Brock Purdy: ‘We’ve got a quarterback’
Brock Purdy doesn't even have two full games under his belt as the No. 1 quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but it's obvious his teammates have seen enough to have complete confidence in their chances of winning with him at the controls. Purdy earned a win in his first...
“I’m just hoping for the best”: 49ers teammates express concern for Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel tried to walk off the field after going down and grasping at his leg in the second quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' 35-7 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he couldn't walk and returned to the ground. The 49ers bench emptied as a cart arrived....
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 35-7 win vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Injuries from the game. [DL]...
Rapoport: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo faces 3-month recovery time to play, return for playoffs ‘not considered to be realistic’
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported this morning that San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would not return for the playoffs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch weren't optimistic about that possibility but didn't shut the door on it either. This past week, Lynch stated that the 49ers...
49ers Notebook: Brock Purdy’s special family moment; Tom Brady’s unhappy Bay Area return; Purdy rebounds from early mistake; Panthers do 49ers a solid
There's still much to discuss after the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and we're going to dive into some of it in this version of 49ers Notebook. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy put together a strong showing in his first NFL start (16-of-21, 185 yards, two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown), all while his family and friends were looking on. And he wasn't the only quarterback with family in the stands, although that quarterback was left wishing he could have put on a better show for his special guests than the one they wound up getting on Sunday.
49ers QB Brock Purdy eager to prove he’s not ‘irrelevant’
Being the last pick in this year's draft will follow quarterback Brock Purdy throughout his NFL career. The "Mr. Irrelevant" label attached to being the final selection won't define him, though. Purdy is preparing to make his first NFL start after entering last weekend's game due to Jimmy Garoppolo's foot...
5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Buccaneers in Week 14
The red-hot San Francisco 49ers look to extend their five-game winning streak this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the recent injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy is now the quarterback, and if he can replicate his performance against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers should improve their record to 9-4. Here are some keys the 49ers must commit to defeating the Buccaneers.
49ers-Buccaneers: ‘Ballsy’ Dre Greenlaw asks Tom Brady to autograph ball he intercepted
Earlier this past week, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw said on the radio that it would be a dream come true to walk away from Sunday's game with a Tom Brady interception. Then this happened in the third quarter. It was almost like he willed it into existence. The...
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Updates: Deebo Samuel carted off the field; Kevin Givens injured
DT Kevin Givens (knee, questionable) Defensive tackle Kevin Givens went down on the third defensive snap of the game. He walked off the field slowly before heading into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. Givens appeared to be favoring his right leg and was eventually carted to the locker...
49ers elevate Tevin Coleman, Dontae Johnson ahead of game vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves ahead of the team's Week 14 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium. Defensive back Tarvarius Moore has been ruled out and is expected to miss a few weeks with a knee sprain.
Brock Purdy 1st QB to beat Tom Brady in 1st career start, other key stats from 49ers’ 35-7 Week 14 win vs. Buccaneers
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 9-4 on the season after a 35-7 Week 14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Rookie Brock Purdy became the first NFL quarterback to beat a Tom Brady-led team in his first NFL start. Below are several...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on IR decisions, Purdy’s good week of practice; Bosa evades hamstring talk
The San Francisco 49ers can designate two more players to return from the injured reserve list. They would like to use those opportunities on running back Elijah Mitchell and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, bolstering the offense and defense for the playoffs. That means that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and defensive tackle...
The 49ers defense has restored its “elite” status from the beginning of the season
The San Francisco 49ers began the season with a 3-2 record, but were marred by inconsistencies on the offensive end until their dominant 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Instead, the 49ers were propelled by their defense, which had a strong balance between the front seven and...
Buccaneers at 49ers, Week 14 predictions: Fans confident Niners win 6th straight
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, December 11, at 1:25 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
John Lynch: 49ers won’t place Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't be headed to injured reserve. General manager John Lynch confirmed that this morning. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," Lynch told KNBR's Paul McCaffrey and Markus Boucher. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."
Why one Bucs insider believes Tom Brady-to-49ers in 2023 makes sense
In 2020, Tom Brady was coming off one of his more unspectacular seasons—for Tom Brady, that is. Most felt the quarterback, then entering his 21st NFL season, was trending downward. One team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a flier on the future Hall of Famer. Brady led them to a Super Bowl championship in his first season there, making those who doubted him look foolish.
49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa questionable for Sunday due to ‘legit’ hamstring issue
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his third consecutive practice after emerging from this past weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as some hamstring irritation. Bosa is listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game.
