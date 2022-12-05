ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Brock Purdy’s special family moment; Tom Brady’s unhappy Bay Area return; Purdy rebounds from early mistake; Panthers do 49ers a solid

There's still much to discuss after the 49ers' blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and we're going to dive into some of it in this version of 49ers Notebook. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy put together a strong showing in his first NFL start (16-of-21, 185 yards, two touchdowns, one rushing touchdown), all while his family and friends were looking on. And he wasn't the only quarterback with family in the stands, although that quarterback was left wishing he could have put on a better show for his special guests than the one they wound up getting on Sunday.
49erswebzone

5 Keys to a 49ers Win Over the Buccaneers in Week 14

The red-hot San Francisco 49ers look to extend their five-game winning streak this Sunday at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the recent injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy is now the quarterback, and if he can replicate his performance against the Miami Dolphins, the 49ers should improve their record to 9-4. Here are some keys the 49ers must commit to defeating the Buccaneers.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

John Lynch: 49ers won’t place Jimmy Garoppolo on injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't be headed to injured reserve. General manager John Lynch confirmed that this morning. "What I can tell you, as of right now, we're not going to move Jimmy to IR," Lynch told KNBR's Paul McCaffrey and Markus Boucher. "I think we're just going to carry him on our roster, and we're going to kind of see how this rehab process goes. There's a natural healing process that has to take place."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Why one Bucs insider believes Tom Brady-to-49ers in 2023 makes sense

In 2020, Tom Brady was coming off one of his more unspectacular seasons—for Tom Brady, that is. Most felt the quarterback, then entering his 21st NFL season, was trending downward. One team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took a flier on the future Hall of Famer. Brady led them to a Super Bowl championship in his first season there, making those who doubted him look foolish.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers-Buccaneers Injury Report: Nick Bosa questionable for Sunday due to ‘legit’ hamstring issue

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 14 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Defensive end Nick Bosa missed his third consecutive practice after emerging from this past weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins with what head coach Kyle Shanahan described as some hamstring irritation. Bosa is listed as "questionable" for Sunday's game.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy