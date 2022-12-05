Read full article on original website
Man Critically Hurt After Shooting; 3 Injured as Victim Flees Scene
A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Sunday morning, while three women were also injured after their vehicle was struck by the victim as he attempted to flee the scene. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the West Garfield Park neighborhood at approximately...
NBC Chicago
Man Shot to Death While Driving, Crashes Into Dumpster in Belmont Gardens
A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a nearby dumpster, according to Chicago police.
3 People Fatally Shot Outside Belmont Cragin Bar Identified by Medical Examiner
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office on Sunday night identified the three people who were killed in a shooting hours earlier in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. According to authorities, the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation outside of a bar in the 3300 block of North Central at approximately 2:26 a.m.
Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large
U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
Suspect Shot By Police After Stabbing Officer in Roseland, Authorities Say
A Chicago police officer shot a person who stabbed him following a hostage situation Saturday evening in the city's Roseland neighborhood, authorities said. The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Chicago police say officers were called to a home where a man was said to be holding a woman at knifepoint in a bedroom.
5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street. According to police, a...
Chicago Police Searching for Robbery Suspect With a U-Haul Getaway Truck
Chicago Police are investigating a series of muggings that they say have happened in neighborhoods along the lakefront and involve an alleged robber using a U-Haul truck to flee the scene. Detectives say a man approaches victims on the sidewalk, takes their property by force and then runs toward a...
Photo of robbery suspect who escapes in U-Haul truck released by Chicago police
Chicago police have released new photos of a robbery suspect who's using a U-Haul truck as his getaway vehicle.
NBC Chicago
No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice
A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
Wheeling 911 Operator Walks Through CPR With Son as He Rescues Mother From Heart Attack
On Aug. 30, Jacqi Miller, an alarm operator for Northbrook’s Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, took a call for help from Christian Flores. Christian’s mother, Amy, was suffering a heart attack inside their Wheeling home. “Her son called and said she was verbally unresponsible, and not breathing quite right,”...
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
Police actively searching for wanted fugitive possibly hiding in Three Oaks Recreation in Crystal Lake
Police are actively searching for a wanted fugitive who fled from them Thursday morning and is believed to be hiding in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Virginia Road and Teckler Street in […]
cwbchicago.com
3 women mugged by man who escapes in a U-Haul truck, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three women, including a 72-year-old and a 62-year-old, have been mugged this week on the North Side by a man who escaped in a small U-Haul box truck. After robbing the women, the offender quickly drives to a store, usually Target, and uses the victim’s credit cards to buy merchandise and gift cards.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots, kills man during argument at gas station on Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument outside a gas station in Ashburn Wednesday night. Police say the woman who shot him is a concealed carry holder. The man, 38, and the woman, 44, were in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 8:05 p.m. when the fight began.
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after being shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being shot with her own gun by a home invader early Wednesday on the South Side. Police say the 22-year-old victim was inside her home in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 3:18 a.m. when a woman she did not know got inside and the two began to argue.
11 armed robberies within 4 hours on North and West side
CHICAGO — A robbery crew working the North and West sides hit at least 11 people in the span of four hours. A robbery was reported Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of West Fullerton around 2:00 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up with a man wearing dark-colored clothing jumped out and presented a […]
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
NBC Chicago
