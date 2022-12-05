ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton Grove, IL

NBC Chicago

Man Shot to Death While Driving, Crashes Into Dumpster in Belmont Gardens

A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a nearby dumpster, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large

U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect Shot By Police After Stabbing Officer in Roseland, Authorities Say

A Chicago police officer shot a person who stabbed him following a hostage situation Saturday evening in the city's Roseland neighborhood, authorities said. The incident was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue. Chicago police say officers were called to a home where a man was said to be holding a woman at knifepoint in a bedroom.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice

A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
LOMBARD, IL
cwbchicago.com

3 women mugged by man who escapes in a U-Haul truck, Chicago police say

Chicago — Three women, including a 72-year-old and a 62-year-old, have been mugged this week on the North Side by a man who escaped in a small U-Haul box truck. After robbing the women, the offender quickly drives to a store, usually Target, and uses the victim’s credit cards to buy merchandise and gift cards.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

11 armed robberies within 4 hours on North and West side

CHICAGO — A robbery crew working the North and West sides hit at least 11 people in the span of four hours. A robbery was reported Wednesday morning in the 2400 block of West Fullerton around 2:00 a.m. when a black SUV pulled up with a man wearing dark-colored clothing jumped out and presented a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
CBS Chicago

Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
CHICAGO, IL
