Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff: Officiating error during Oregon-Washington State game ‘embarrassing’
The officiating error that led to an erroneous down during Oregon’s win over Washington State earlier this season was “embarrassing” and the kind of procedural error the Pac-12 is going to address in the offseason, according to conference commissioner George Kliavkoff. During the second quarter of the...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Offers Standout Washington State Transfer Receiver De'Zhaun Stribling
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State OC/WR Kasey Dunn has extended an offer to standout Washington State transfer receiver, De’Zhaun Stribling. Since announcing his intention to transfer on Dec. 5, Stribling has also announced an offer from Utah. The Cowboys had a lot of success with another former Washington State...
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
nbcrightnow.com
Eastern Washington holds off winless Cal with late basket
BERKELEY, Calif. – Tyreese Davis made a layup with 24 seconds left to lift Eastern Washington past winless California 50-48 in nonconference play Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion. It was the EWU men’s basketball program’s first win over Cal and its fifth over a Pac-12 program. After...
Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous. According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Read more... The post Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl appeared first on Awful Announcing.
Coeur d Alene, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Moscow High School basketball team will have a game with Coeur d'Alene High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KXLY
Murder investigation takes a toll on University of Idaho’s student journalists
MOSCOW, Idaho — Several student journalists at the University of Idaho work for The Argonaut, the student newspaper. In Daniel Ramirez’s time with The Argonaut, no story has been like the one unfolding on Queen Road. “It’s frightening to think that four of my peers were murdered,” Ramirez...
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students
November 13, 2022 is a day Idahoans will never forget. It was the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow apartment as lay asleep in their beds. The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen,...
University of Idaho murder case still under investigation
Retired NYPD inspector, Founder of OpsDesk.org, and FOX News Contributor Paul Mauro joins Mark Reardon to discuss his trip to Idaho and the latest updates on the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students.
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
Three weeks after students murdered, Moscow Police not confirming details about injuries
MOSCOW, Idaho - Three weeks and one day after the murder of four University of Idaho students, investigators have released very little new details about what happened and if they're any closer to catching a killer.
Moscow murders: Police asking for help identifying a white Hyundai Elantra
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department (MPD) is now looking to speak with the person or people driving a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate -- this is one of the most significant updates regarding a lead in the quadruple homicides that occurred on Nov. 13.
koze.com
Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges
LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
Comments / 0