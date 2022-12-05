ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Eastern Washington holds off winless Cal with late basket

BERKELEY, Calif. – Tyreese Davis made a layup with 24 seconds left to lift Eastern Washington past winless California 50-48 in nonconference play Wednesday night at Haas Pavilion. It was the EWU men’s basketball program’s first win over Cal and its fifth over a Pac-12 program. After...
CHENEY, WA
Awful Announcing

Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

In case you still don’t believe it after last season’s game, the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl is real and it’s fabulous. According to rankings from Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, this year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl featuring the Washington State Cougars and Fresno State Bulldogs is the eighth-best game of the college football bowl season. Read more... The post Seattle meteorologist distraught after learning WSU was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl appeared first on Awful Announcing.
PULLMAN, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Coeur d Alene, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Moscow High School basketball team will have a game with Coeur d'Alene High School on December 05, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho angler sets new coho record

Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges

LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police collecting U of I victims’ personal belongings starting Wednesday

MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department will be removing and collecting some of the University of Idaho victims’ personal items from the home where they were killed starting Wednesday morning. The personal items of the victims will be returned to their families. Police say the personal items are no longer needed for the investigation. Police say the items will...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy