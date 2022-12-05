ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

stiff person syndrome

Here’s what we do know about the potentially debilitating disease and what treatments are out there that can help one suffering from it get better.
NBC Chicago

Skip the Soda, Pass on the Frozen Pizza and Other Foods You Should Avoid to Decrease Dementia Risk

Frozen dinners, ice cream, sugary drinks and other ultra-processed foods have been linked to obesity and heart disease, but a new study warns of a different worry: dementia. Part of the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health found that a higher percentage of ultra-processed foods in a diet was associated with cognitive decline in an ethically diverse group of adults.
NBC Chicago

Celine Dion's Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis: Symptoms, Prognosis, Treatment

After Celine Dion's emotional announcement that she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, forcing her to postpone dates on her European tour next year, many were left with questions surrounding the ultra-rare illness. So what is stiff-person syndrome (SPS)? The iconic singer described it in her video as a neurological...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy