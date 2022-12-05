Semifinals Bound Subhead

Gobblers crowned Kings of region three, set to face off against the Wimberley Texans this Friday

The thrill of victory and agony of defeat. Senior Dayson Varela celebrates the game winning two-point conversion in triple overtime that put the Mean Green on top of the Tigers 58-56. Players from both Cuero and Silsbee left everything they had out on the field.

By Jacob Stock

The Cuero Record

The environment at NRG Stadium last Friday afternoon was a thriller within itself. What fans watching in attendance and fans streaming the game would get was a pure heavyweight battle for the ages that will be etched in Gobbler fans minds forever.

The No. 3 ranked Cuero Fightin’ Gobblers took on the No. 4 ranked Silsbee Tigers for the class 4A-Div. II region three championship. On the line, Cuero’s second straight trip to the state semifinals which has not been done in over a decade (08-09, 09-10).

The battle was a true first-class showing of two potent offenses that could strike at the drop of a hat. The Gobblers and Tigers combined for a total of 1,054 yards of offense and were locked in an absolute shootout in the second half. Once all 48 minutes were taken up, Cuero and Silsbee had to turn to three extra overtime periods to decide a winner.

Cuero took their first lead of the game in the second overtime period on a Tycen Williams 25 yard rush after back and forth scoring that saw five ties. The Mean Green ended it with a 58-56 win on a two point conversion pass from the junior combo of Mason Notaro to Nathan Luschen, their second walk off overtime connection this season. Luschen played a huge role in helping the Gobblers move the ball hauling in five passes for 134 yards.

“The kids never quit, in a game like this you can’t. You’re up, you’re down, you make one more play than the other team and you get an opportunity to win the game and that’s exactly what we did. So proud of the kids, so proud of these coaches, complete team effort,” said Gobbler football head coach Jerod Fikac.

The combined score of 114 points is the largest combined score in Gobbler football history, but at the beginning it did not look good for the Mean Green. Silsbee came out of the gates swinging and connected quickly holding a 13-0 lead just five minutes into the game. Needing a response the Gobblers would get it on the first of five Tycen Williams touchdowns. Williams had a total of 236 yards of total offense on 22 touches.

Read the full story in this week's edition of The Cuero Record.