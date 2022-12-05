Read full article on original website
WRGB
Religious leaders encourage unity amidst antisemitism
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As we head into the new year, we can only hope the sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in our state and around the country will be left in 2022. according to the antidefamation league, 2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-Semitic incidents, including vandalism and assaults.
WRGB
Georgia man seen pulling out handgun during Ontario Street fight in custody, police say
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man who Albany police officers observed taking a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street is in custody. At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Western Avenue and State Street. Officers observed approximately 50-60 people in the middle of the roadway.
WRGB
More than two weeks since Samantha Humphrey was last seen
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The constant snow making a significant impact across the region Sunday, and we're told that includes the ongoing search for Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey, who's been missing now for two weeks. Schenectady police tell CBS 6 weather like this, sidelines them from searching. They unfortunately...
WRGB
Three charged in June break in at Broadalbin Perth High School
FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three suspects surrendered to police, accused of breaking into school and stealing items. Back on June 14th, 2022, Troopers responded to Broadalbin Perth High School for a reported robbery that occurred days before. State Police have charged two 18-year-old suspects and Logan...
WRGB
Coeymans man accused of attempting to strangle woman, taking baby
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a residence in Oakbrook Manor in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children.
WRGB
Greenwich man convicted of trying to entice young girl to his apartment with a letter
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — The bravery of a young girl prevented what the Washington County DA's office says would have ended in certain tragedy. District Attorney Tony Jordan says that Lloyd S Hall, Sr. was convicted of attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual abuse. Hall is accused of giving a...
WRGB
Colonie man faces 29-40 years to life, following guilty plea to murder, attempted murder
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY, NY – Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced today that Jarrell Howard, 20, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to a 7-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court this afternoon. The indictment includes one count of Murder in the...
WRGB
Albany man accused of narcotics, possessing a stolen weapon
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony drug and weapons charges, after a traffic stop Saturday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Grey 2019 Honda Accord that was observed traveling on South Pearl Street in the area of McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany, with illegal window tint.
WRGB
Man responsible for fatally shooting 18-year-old in the back, sentenced to prison
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — 20 year old Jahmere Manning faced a Albany County Court Judge on December 9th, where he learned how long he will spend in prison. Manning pleaded guilty to murder in an Albany County Court on October 21st, just under a year and a half after the shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old woman.
WRGB
Man facing 12 counts in fire that destroyed 8 unit apartment in Hudson Falls
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Hudson Falls man has been indicted, accused of starting a fire that destroyed a historic 8 unit apartment building and displaced residents. Police say on October 3rd at around 8:00 PM, fire crews responded to 11 Maple Street for a structure fire. According...
WRGB
Albany man arrested, charged with rape, say State Police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Nyzaiah J. Clemente, 22, of Albany, NY., with the assistance of the Albany County Probation Department. On September 30, 2021, at about 10:10 p.m., Troopers responded for a report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier...
WRGB
Crosswalk signals at busy intersection, broken since August, now fixed
Schenectady — We have good news to pass along, the crosswalk signals at the corner of Route 7 and Watt Street, are fixed!. Woodlawn Resident Laurel Barnes reached out to us this week, saying the signs had been broken since August. She was frustrated and worried about the safety for the people trying to cross busy Route 7 for months.
WRGB
Firefighters battle cold, flames and water issues in Petersburgh
It was a busy night for firefighters in Rensselaer County as multiple crews battled flames and cold temperatures while working to save a house in Petersburgh. Rensselaer County Public Safety says firefighters were called to 470 Rabbit College Road at 10:08 on Saturday night for a garage fire. They were met with heavy flames and smoke conditions.
WRGB
Queensbury man arrested for assault, say State Police
QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — At approximately 8:47 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Troopers responded to a call from a Queensbury home with reports of a dispute with injuries, resulting in the arrest of Justin C. Lewis, 30, of Queensbury, NY. Lewis is being accused of assault and criminal mischief.
WRGB
Clifton Park man arrested for possession of illegal handgun, stolen vehicle
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, accused of possessing an illegal handgun, while also in a stolen vehicle. Shortly before 9pm, on Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Avenue in North Central when they recognized a vehicle reported as stolen, from Albany, traveling in the area. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator attempted to flee and almost immediately crashed. No individuals were injured during the crash. The defendant then attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away.
WRGB
Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
WRGB
Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
WRGB
Nursing Students optimistic about future of profession
As the focus shifts to the not-so-new problem regarding the continuous nursing shortage, CBS 6 visited a nursing school Thursday to gather insight from the place where these selfless and essential workers are developed; at Nursing School. At Maria College of Nursing in Albany, we spoke with Dr.Colleen Carmody, the...
WRGB
Coeymans man charged after reportedly crashing into house, BAC nearly 3 times the limit
COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — A Coeymans man faces both felony and misdemeanor charges, after reportedly crashing a vehicle into a residence in the town. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a personal injury auto accident at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park. Responders located a Nissan 350Z with extensive damage that had struck a residence, causing injuries to two passengers in the vehicle.
WRGB
Albany Police investigating two Friday morning robberies, make arrests in one
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police officers responded to two separate bank robberies Friday morning, and were able to quickly make arrests in one. On Friday, December 9, 2022 around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to SEFCU, located at 388 Clinton Avenue for reports of a robbery. An employee told arriving officers that an unknown suspect approached the counter, passed a note implying they had a weapon, and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
