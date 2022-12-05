ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

WRGB

Religious leaders encourage unity amidst antisemitism

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — As we head into the new year, we can only hope the sharp increase in antisemitic incidents in our state and around the country will be left in 2022. according to the antidefamation league, 2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-Semitic incidents, including vandalism and assaults.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Georgia man seen pulling out handgun during Ontario Street fight in custody, police say

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man who Albany police officers observed taking a handgun out of a bag during a large fight Sunday morning on Ontario Street is in custody. At around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a large fight on the 200 block of Ontario Street between Western Avenue and State Street. Officers observed approximately 50-60 people in the middle of the roadway.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

More than two weeks since Samantha Humphrey was last seen

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — The constant snow making a significant impact across the region Sunday, and we're told that includes the ongoing search for Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey, who's been missing now for two weeks. Schenectady police tell CBS 6 weather like this, sidelines them from searching. They unfortunately...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Three charged in June break in at Broadalbin Perth High School

FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three suspects surrendered to police, accused of breaking into school and stealing items. Back on June 14th, 2022, Troopers responded to Broadalbin Perth High School for a reported robbery that occurred days before. State Police have charged two 18-year-old suspects and Logan...
BROADALBIN, NY
WRGB

Coeymans man accused of attempting to strangle woman, taking baby

COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple, Sr. reports the arrest of a Coeymans man on charges stemming from a domestic incident. At approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a residence in Oakbrook Manor in the Village of Ravena for a report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, father and two young children.
COEYMANS, NY
WRGB

Albany man accused of narcotics, possessing a stolen weapon

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony drug and weapons charges, after a traffic stop Saturday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m. Saturday, Albany County Sheriff’s Officers conducted a traffic stop on a Grey 2019 Honda Accord that was observed traveling on South Pearl Street in the area of McCarty Avenue in the City of Albany, with illegal window tint.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man arrested, charged with rape, say State Police

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — On Wednesday, State Police of Clifton Park arrested Nyzaiah J. Clemente, 22, of Albany, NY., with the assistance of the Albany County Probation Department. On September 30, 2021, at about 10:10 p.m., Troopers responded for a report of a sexual assault that occurred earlier...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Crosswalk signals at busy intersection, broken since August, now fixed

Schenectady — We have good news to pass along, the crosswalk signals at the corner of Route 7 and Watt Street, are fixed!. Woodlawn Resident Laurel Barnes reached out to us this week, saying the signs had been broken since August. She was frustrated and worried about the safety for the people trying to cross busy Route 7 for months.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Firefighters battle cold, flames and water issues in Petersburgh

It was a busy night for firefighters in Rensselaer County as multiple crews battled flames and cold temperatures while working to save a house in Petersburgh. Rensselaer County Public Safety says firefighters were called to 470 Rabbit College Road at 10:08 on Saturday night for a garage fire. They were met with heavy flames and smoke conditions.
PETERSBURG, NY
WRGB

Queensbury man arrested for assault, say State Police

QUEENSBURY, NY (WRGB) — At approximately 8:47 p.m. on December 6, 2022, Troopers responded to a call from a Queensbury home with reports of a dispute with injuries, resulting in the arrest of Justin C. Lewis, 30, of Queensbury, NY. Lewis is being accused of assault and criminal mischief.
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Clifton Park man arrested for possession of illegal handgun, stolen vehicle

TROY, NY (WRGB) — Troy Police Patrol Officers arrested Aaron Edmunds, 18, of Clifton Park, accused of possessing an illegal handgun, while also in a stolen vehicle. Shortly before 9pm, on Wednesday night, Troy Police Officers were patrolling in the area of 7th Avenue in North Central when they recognized a vehicle reported as stolen, from Albany, traveling in the area. Patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the operator attempted to flee and almost immediately crashed. No individuals were injured during the crash. The defendant then attempted to flee on foot but was captured a short distance away.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Malta woman arrested, accused of stealing packages from porches

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a Malta woman, accused of stealing packages from homes in the area. Investigators say 30 year old Sarah Micheli was arrested, charged with 1 count of grand larceny and 13 counts of petit larceny. The sheriff's...
MALTA, NY
WRGB

Nursing Students optimistic about future of profession

As the focus shifts to the not-so-new problem regarding the continuous nursing shortage, CBS 6 visited a nursing school Thursday to gather insight from the place where these selfless and essential workers are developed; at Nursing School. At Maria College of Nursing in Albany, we spoke with Dr.Colleen Carmody, the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Coeymans man charged after reportedly crashing into house, BAC nearly 3 times the limit

COEYMANS, NY (WRGB) — A Coeymans man faces both felony and misdemeanor charges, after reportedly crashing a vehicle into a residence in the town. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a personal injury auto accident at the Rolling Hills Mobile Home Park. Responders located a Nissan 350Z with extensive damage that had struck a residence, causing injuries to two passengers in the vehicle.
COEYMANS, NY
WRGB

Albany Police investigating two Friday morning robberies, make arrests in one

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police officers responded to two separate bank robberies Friday morning, and were able to quickly make arrests in one. On Friday, December 9, 2022 around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to SEFCU, located at 388 Clinton Avenue for reports of a robbery. An employee told arriving officers that an unknown suspect approached the counter, passed a note implying they had a weapon, and demanded cash. The employee complied and the suspect fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
ALBANY, NY

