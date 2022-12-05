ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage

 6 days ago

People living in Moore County are banding together to cope with widespread power outages caused by a targeted attack on area substations.

The perpetrators opened fire on two separate substations, causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Duke Energy said the damage was so extensive that some parts will have to be replaced, which means power may not be restored until Wednesday or Thursday.

In the meantime, the people of Moore County have stepped up.

"I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.

Despite more than 30,000 homes and businesses being without power, people are stepping up to help their neighbors.

Limitless Meal Supply in Carthage opened its kitchen at 5 a.m. Monday to give out pancakes, coffee and baked goods. Owner Rachel Haviley said she wanted to offer people a place to eat and be in community with others in this hard time.

"Everybody needs to eat and we figured we were going to just cook." Haviley said. "We have some amazing gas ovens and a gas stove, so we're just going to use them."

Timeline: Targeted and intentional attacks cause large-scale Moore County power outage

Haviley encouraged people to come out, saying she hoped her business could provide comfort and practical support.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Yager, also in Carthage, told ABC11 it was about 40 degrees inside her home Monday morning. She said she was hesitant to leave unless for work because she had two cats and a dog suffering in the cold with her.

Yager is legally blind and anemic; she's been wearing five layers of clothes and using blankets to get by but is still struggling. She said she occasionally takes refuge in her car for heat and to charge her devices.

"This is really going to impact me because I can't cook, I can't open the fridge right now because everything's going to go bad," Yager said. "And then showers. I'm going to have to go places to take showers, do my laundry and everything else and it's just going to be hard."

Raleigh, NC
