Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage
People living in Moore County are banding together to cope with widespread power outages caused by a targeted attack on area substations. The perpetrators opened fire on two separate substations, causing millions of dollars worth of damage. Duke Energy said the damage was so extensive that some parts will have to be replaced, which means power may not be restored until Wednesday or Thursday. In the meantime, the people of Moore County have stepped up. "I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon. Despite more than 30,000 homes and businesses being without power, people are stepping up to help their neighbors. Limitless Meal Supply in Carthage opened its kitchen at 5 a.m. Monday to give out pancakes, coffee and baked goods. Owner Rachel Haviley said she wanted to offer people a place to eat and be in community with others in this hard time. "Everybody needs to eat and we figured we were going to just cook." Haviley said. "We have some amazing gas ovens and a gas stove, so we're just going to use them."
