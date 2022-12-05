Car dealership employee arrested after crashing into home during test drive, Elmhurst police say

A car dealership employee out for a test drive lost control of an SUV and slammed into a house in Elmhurst on Monday.

It happened just before noon on North Junior Terrace. Police said the driver was not injured, but his two adult passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the home was hurt, but it was a close call for the homeowner.

"Just sitting in my office working, heard a large crash," said Eric Bowgren. "Corner of the house was blown out, so I think somebody lost control of the car and just drove through our house about 10 feet in front of me.

The driver was arrested. He's facing several charges including reckless driving and speeding.