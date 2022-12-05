ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Near record highs this week; fronts eventually on the way

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
 6 days ago
Acadiana will continue to see unseasonably warm temperatures with some record highs likely to get challenged through much of the week.

A ridge of high pressure aloft anchored over the Gulf of Mexico along with mild southerly Gulf winds will conspire to keep the area some 15-20° above normal (47°/66°) through Friday.

The only weather-related issues that we may see this week is the possibility of late night/early morning fog.

The signal for fog Tuesday morning is not that strong so if any develops it will be patchy in nature, while lighter winds into tomorrow night/Wednesday morning should be conducive for fog development.

Most days this week will be marked by partly to mostly cloudy skies with some fog late at night and during the morning ours, with intervals of sun and clouds likely each afternoon.

Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s this week with historical record highs this week generally between 82-84°, which means we may see a record tie or break at some point.

Tuesday's record high for Lafayette is 82° set back in 1956...our current forecast is within a degree of that!

Overnight lows will continue to reside in the balmy mid-upper 60s all this week.

Rain chances will be limited to near 10% Tuesday, near zero Wednesday and Thursday with a few showers possible Friday associated with yet another fizzling front.

The front will stall over Louisiana this weekend yielding more clouds and rain chances (that will make it 6 cloudy, unsettled weekends in a row!), especially into Sunday when a weak upper disturbance is expected to traverse the region and enhance the prospect of precipitation.

Although we may see some slight cooling (by only some 5-7°) this weekend thanks to the front and rain chances in the area, it won't be until next Tuesday, when a stronger front should cool our weather pattern mid-next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

KATC News

