ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, OH

Comments / 1

Donna K. Hill Lewis
2d ago

This murderer deserves life without parole. Too bad about his bad childhood. He's an adult now & knew without a doubt that he was committing an evil crime of murder for greed! Prayers for the victims family for strength, guidance, peace & comfort.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lima News

Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death

KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies ask for help finding suspect in Washington Twp. attempted abduction, 911 call released

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Detectives are still working to learn more about an attempted abduction in Washington Township Sunday afternoon. On Sunday around 6 p.m., a 13-year-old girl was walking her dog in the area of Spindletop Lane when a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows slowed down and approached her, according to social media post by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
The Lima News

Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH
The Lima News

Last defendant in bar fight gets 5 years prison

LIMA — The last person involved in a January bar fight that left a man with facial fractures requiring helicopter transportation to a Toledo hospital was sentenced to five years in prison Monday afternoon. Tysheen Polk, 26, was sentenced on second-degree felonious assault of Bradin Fisher-Jones outside J’s American...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Rawlins gets 10 years for rape

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of raping a woman in May 2021 was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday. Jourdyn Rawlins, 20, will spend 10 to 15 years in prison for first-degree felony rape. He was acquitted by a jury of another rape that allegedly occurred in September 2020.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets 8 years for cocaine trafficking

LIMA — A Lima man convicted of drug-related crimes following a controversial jury trial will spend at least eight years in prison after a Monday morning hearing. Anthony Brown, Jr., 32, was convicted of two counts of first-degree felony cocaine trafficking, one of which was in the vicinity of a juvenile; fifth-degree felony aggravated drug possession and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, by a jury on April 14.
LIMA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy