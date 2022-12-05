ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Grand opening for Bangor Area Transit Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new Bangor Area Transit Center in Pickering Square. A moment that’s been years in the making. “Many sleepless nights. That’s what’s gone into it. But to a lot of people, this is a village project. It takes a village to do this,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
ELLSWORTH, ME
wabi.tv

Maine Maritime Academy holds vigil for students lost in Saturday crash

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Friends, family, fellow students and faculty at Maine Maritime Academy came together on a frigid night in Castine Sunday to say goodbye to Chase Fossett, Riley Ignacio-Cameron, Bryan Kenealy, and Luke Simpson, the four MMA students who lost their lives early Saturday morning. Academy President Jerry...
CASTINE, ME
wabi.tv

Upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Danny Williams, executive director for Collins Center for the Arts, is back to tell us about upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts. For more information, visit: https://www.collinscenterforthearts.com/
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

wabi.tv

Maine Rural Water Association votes on state’s best tasting water

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Rural Water Association held the best tasting water contest in Rockport this week. The two categories were water with a disinfectant, like chlorine, and water without a disinfectant. Bangor Water District won the best water in the disinfectant category and Skyline Mobile Home Park...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals

(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

WPRI 12 News

wabi.tv

Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets. The Bangor Police Department is once again teaming up with Eastern Area Agency on Aging to help the Furry Friends Food Bank. They will be at the Shaw’s in Bangor on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon....
BANGOR, ME
Big Country 96.9

Four People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine

UPDATE: Maine State Police say four students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Range Rover was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
CASTINE, ME
wabi.tv

Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?. Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location. Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family. Not only that, but OBC was...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Salvation Army out in Bangor for Red Kettle Challenge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Salvation Army was out in Bangor on Friday joining a national effort to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours. Outside of Walmart, bell ringers were seeking donations for the Red Kettle Challenge. Major William Thompson says they’ve seen a challenge evolve from many people going...
BANGOR, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE

