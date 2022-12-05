Read full article on original website
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Unique market in Augusta brings makers, community together
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A unique holiday market was held today in Augusta. At the Ritual Maine Market at the Augusta Armory, over 30 vendors gathered to share their talents with the people of Maine. Described as a ‘high-vibe eclectic makers market’, items included dried flower bouquets, crystals, pottery, and...
Grand opening for Bangor Area Transit Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to open the new Bangor Area Transit Center in Pickering Square. A moment that’s been years in the making. “Many sleepless nights. That’s what’s gone into it. But to a lot of people, this is a village project. It takes a village to do this,” said Bus Superintendent Laurie Linscott.
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, ME
Get your morning started with breakfast at the Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery. From eggs to pancakes and waffles, there is something for everyone. But a lobster roll for dinner can be delicious too!
Local Maine authors greet readers in Bangor Area Maine Authors’ Winter Book Fair
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Unitarian Church in downtown Bangor hosted a meet and greet with 24 different authors Saturday. It was a packed house as authors across several different genres greeted their readers Saturday afternoon. But the one thing that all of these authors have in common is that...
Wreaths Across America convoy stops in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It was a flurry of snowflakes and Veteran support today in Ellsworth, as Wreaths Across America made a stop on their trek. Local supporters, first responders, and Members of various Veteran and Patriotic groups braved the cold to support the convoy. WAA’s annual “Escort to Arlington”...
Maine Maritime Academy holds vigil for students lost in Saturday crash
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Friends, family, fellow students and faculty at Maine Maritime Academy came together on a frigid night in Castine Sunday to say goodbye to Chase Fossett, Riley Ignacio-Cameron, Bryan Kenealy, and Luke Simpson, the four MMA students who lost their lives early Saturday morning. Academy President Jerry...
Upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Danny Williams, executive director for Collins Center for the Arts, is back to tell us about upcoming events at the Collins Center for the Arts. For more information, visit: https://www.collinscenterforthearts.com/
Bicycle Coalition of Maine addresses pedestrian safety following fatal incidents
Maine (WABI) - Experts are asking drivers to be alert and watch out for people on the roads. This, after three people were killed in less than a week while walking on Maine roads. Two pedestrians were killed in separate incidents on Wednesday, one in Lewiston, the other in Hancock.
Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
Maine Rural Water Association votes on state’s best tasting water
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Rural Water Association held the best tasting water contest in Rockport this week. The two categories were water with a disinfectant, like chlorine, and water without a disinfectant. Bangor Water District won the best water in the disinfectant category and Skyline Mobile Home Park...
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
4 Maine Maritime Academy Students Killed in Crash
Four Maine Maritime Academy died in a one-vehicle crash early Saturday morning including one from York County. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
Maine Maritime students killed in Castine crash remembered as ‘respected’ student athletes
CASTINE, Maine — Two of the four Maine Maritime Academy students killed in acrash early Saturday morning are originally from Maine. Chase Fossett, 21, attended Gardiner Area High School and was studying international business and logistics. Fossett is remembered by his high school principal as a well-respected student-athlete. “Chase...
4 college students killed in Maine crash
CASTINE, Maine (WPRI) — Four college students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed in a car crash early this weekend. Two of those victims were from Massachusetts. Police say the accident happened early Saturday after the last day of classes for the semester. Authorities say a total of seven students were in the car, when […]
Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fundraiser helping lower income older adults and their pets. The Bangor Police Department is once again teaming up with Eastern Area Agency on Aging to help the Furry Friends Food Bank. They will be at the Shaw’s in Bangor on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon....
Four People Dead, Three Hospitalized after Fiery Crash in Castine, Maine
UPDATE: Maine State Police say four students from Maine Maritime Academy were killed and three others were injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Castine. Police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Shore Road in Castine shortly after 2:00 a.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2013 Range Rover was traveling south on Route 166 when it left the road and struck a tree before erupting in flames, spokesperson Shannon Moss reported.
Beers With Santa provides fun for the whole family
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Who says Santa is only for kids?. Orono Brewing Company hosted Beers With Santa Sunday at their Orono location. Offerings included free cookies and cocoa, photo-ops with Santa, and $5 pints for parents -- providing entertainment for the *whole* family. Not only that, but OBC was...
Salvation Army out in Bangor for Red Kettle Challenge
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Salvation Army was out in Bangor on Friday joining a national effort to raise $1.5 million in 4 hours. Outside of Walmart, bell ringers were seeking donations for the Red Kettle Challenge. Major William Thompson says they’ve seen a challenge evolve from many people going...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
