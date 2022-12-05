ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued; Tech Stocks Fall

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in the red. Tech stocks led losses,...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Drop on Rising Economic Uncertainty, Strong U.S. Dollar

The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while major equity futures were flat following yesterday’s steep drop. WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slide lower, falling on a rise in economic uncertainty and continued strength in the greenback which offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China. Futures yesterday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy and drove expectations of higher interest rates than recently forecast. The U.S. dollar index edged lower this morning but was still buoyed by bets of higher interest rates, following the biggest rally in two weeks yesterday. In China, more cities are easing COVID-19-related curbs today and the country is set to announce even more relaxation tomorrow, prompting expectations of increased demand.
Reuters

Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States.
Washington Examiner

CEO optimism drops for fourth straight quarter as recession odds surge

Economic sentiment among CEOs of the country’s largest companies plunged to its lowest level in more than two years as a recession appears increasingly likely , according to a survey. The combined index of CEO expectations for capital expenditures, employment, and sales hit its lowest level since the third...

