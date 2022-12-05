Read full article on original website
A key indicator of a coming economic downturn is pricing in nearly 100% chance of a 'Powell recession' in 2023
The NY Fed's Recession Probability model is flashing alarms for an incoming downturn, with odds at 38%. But given how reliable the indicator is, that's really a near-100% chance of a recession, according to DataTrek's Nicholas Colas. "It is clearly saying high short term interest rates are going to cause...
Bank of Canada makes oversized rate hike, hints increases may be over
OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to the highest level in almost 15 years and signaled its historic tightening campaign was near an end.
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Top Wall Street CEOs amplify recession warnings as bets of dismal 2023 swell
The CEOs of Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America warned of an ugly outlook for the economy in 2023, raising the specter of a recession next year.
Investors await consumer sentiment data, ahead of Fed's inflation meeting
China rolled back more of its strict COVID-19 rules that have hindered that nation's economy and added more uncertainty to global supply chains.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Close Lower as Global Sentiment Remains Subdued; Tech Stocks Fall
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday, with global sentiment subdued this week as investors weigh future policy from global central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 0.6%, with most sectors and major bourses finishing in the red. Tech stocks led losses,...
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Stabilize After Jobs Report Jolt
The November jobs report blew past expectations, sending the markets sharply lower at the open.
White-collar layoffs soar at brand-name companies amid broader economic slowdown
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions. But now that the pandemic has waned, it is those workers who are in shorter supply, and it's higher-paid employees who find themselves at the receiving end of layoff announcements.
CEO optimism plunges to two-year low as US economy teeters on brink of recession
The Business Roundtable said in its fourth quarter CEO Economic Outlook Index that sentiment among corporate leaders plunged to the lowest level in two years.
S&P 500 sees 5th straight decline as recession fears weigh on US stocks
The S&P 500 notched its fifth consecutive losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite marked a fourth straight loss. Major banks are sounding the alarm on recession worries and potentially sharp losses in 2023. A slump in Chinese trade in November underscored global recession fears. US stocks largely finished in the...
U.S. Online goods prices fall in positive sign for Fed - Adobe
WASHINGTON, Dec 8(Reuters) - Prices for online goods in the United States fell at a nearly 2 percent annual pace in November, the fastest decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a sign that one important aspect of overall inflation continues to slow.
NASDAQ
Oil Prices Drop on Rising Economic Uncertainty, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is poised for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities while major equity futures were flat following yesterday’s steep drop. WTI and Brent crude oil futures extended their slide lower, falling on a rise in economic uncertainty and continued strength in the greenback which offset the bullish impact of a price cap placed on Russian oil and the prospects of a demand boost in China. Futures yesterday recorded their biggest daily drop in two weeks after U.S. services industry data indicated a strong U.S. economy and drove expectations of higher interest rates than recently forecast. The U.S. dollar index edged lower this morning but was still buoyed by bets of higher interest rates, following the biggest rally in two weeks yesterday. In China, more cities are easing COVID-19-related curbs today and the country is set to announce even more relaxation tomorrow, prompting expectations of increased demand.
Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States.
CNBC
Despite economic uncertainty, it’s a ‘great moment’ for dollar-cost averaging, says Betterment CEO
Investors are bracing for 2023 amid stock market volatility, rising interest rates and heightened risk. But despite economic uncertainty, financial experts at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit urge investors to stay in the market. “Over a five- and 10-year horizon, this is a great moment for that dollar-cost averaging opportunity,” said...
Washington Examiner
CEO optimism drops for fourth straight quarter as recession odds surge
Economic sentiment among CEOs of the country’s largest companies plunged to its lowest level in more than two years as a recession appears increasingly likely , according to a survey. The combined index of CEO expectations for capital expenditures, employment, and sales hit its lowest level since the third...
