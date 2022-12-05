ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Turnto10.com

Crash reported on Interstate 295 in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Emergency crews responded to several crashes across Rhode Island as snow fell Sunday evening. Multiple cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 295 south near Route 116 in Lincoln. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
LINCOLN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Local singer suffers fractured skull in late-night crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local entertainer, Ron Giorgio, is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a late-night crash, according to a family member.  According to Rhode Island State Police, the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. According to the singer’s Facebook page, Giorgio was performing at […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman dies in Foxborough crash

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman died in a car crash that shut down part of the highway in Foxborough on Saturday night. According to NBC Boston, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says 88-year-old Olga Perry died in a crash on Route 140 at Lakeview Road. Officials say...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

Child accidentally started fire in Woonsocket apartment, police say

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Woonsocket Police Department said Friday that a child accidentally started a fire that displaced 35 people from an apartment complex. Investigators have not yet said how Thursday's fire on Rockridge Drive started. The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed Child Protective...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

SUV struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence

Providence police said an SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The crash happened near Chestnut and Pine streets. Police said four people were in an SUV that was hit by another car, which took off. Authorities said they believe the weather may have...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Ruby's Bar & Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Board of Licenses ordered Ruby's Sports Bar & Lounge to shut down for 72 hours following a shooting outside the business early Saturday morning. In an emergency hearing on Saturday, the Board voted to close the sports bar while police investigate and look...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River

Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Dartmouth man faces DUI charge in head-on crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A 19-year-old Dartmouth man is accused of causing a head-on crash while under the influence of drugs on Friday evening. First responders were called to a two-car crash on Chase Road near Lucy Little Road at about 5 p.m. involving a Ford Escape and a Nissan Altima.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick police host visit with Santa Claus

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Santa Claus touched down in Warwick on Saturday with loud cheers and jingle bells. The Pontiac Police Substation was transformed into the North Pole. Families were able to enjoy some holiday goodies and take a photo with Santa. The department said the visit and family...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Middletown shelter struggles to get large dog breeds adopted

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, Potter League for Animals in Middletown has you covered. Shelter officials created a discounted adoption campaign for some of their dogs that are having a hard time getting adopted. Visitors have the chance to a blocky-headed dog...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whdh.com

Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Turnto10.com

Police: Missing North Kingstown man found dead

(AP) — Police say a North Kingstown man reported missing has been found dead. The North Kingstown Police Department says they found 86-year-old Russell Greene dead on Thursday. Police do not believe the death is suspicious. No further information has been released. In an earlier morning social media post,...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Warwick Mall keeps the spirits bright amid mall Santa shortage

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the holidays in an unprecedented way. Mall Santas, or Santa’s helpers, aren’t as easy to find as they used to be. The Santa shortage isn’t happening everywhere; the annual Christmas tradition of...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Police release name of woman killed in I-495 crash in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham on Thursday night. Police said 53-year-old Jane Middleton of Holliston was found by first responders after her car went off the road and rolled onto its side. Middleton...
BELLINGHAM, MA

