Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Turnto10.com
Crash reported on Interstate 295 in Lincoln
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Emergency crews responded to several crashes across Rhode Island as snow fell Sunday evening. Multiple cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 295 south near Route 116 in Lincoln. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Local singer suffers fractured skull in late-night crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local entertainer, Ron Giorgio, is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a late-night crash, according to a family member. According to Rhode Island State Police, the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. According to the singer’s Facebook page, Giorgio was performing at […]
Turnto10.com
Woman dies in Foxborough crash
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — A woman died in a car crash that shut down part of the highway in Foxborough on Saturday night. According to NBC Boston, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says 88-year-old Olga Perry died in a crash on Route 140 at Lakeview Road. Officials say...
Turnto10.com
Child accidentally started fire in Woonsocket apartment, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Woonsocket Police Department said Friday that a child accidentally started a fire that displaced 35 people from an apartment complex. Investigators have not yet said how Thursday's fire on Rockridge Drive started. The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families confirmed Child Protective...
Turnto10.com
SUV struck by hit-and-run driver in Providence
Providence police said an SUV was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night. No injuries were reported. The crash happened near Chestnut and Pine streets. Police said four people were in an SUV that was hit by another car, which took off. Authorities said they believe the weather may have...
Turnto10.com
Ruby's Bar & Lounge ordered to temporarily shut down following shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Board of Licenses ordered Ruby's Sports Bar & Lounge to shut down for 72 hours following a shooting outside the business early Saturday morning. In an emergency hearing on Saturday, the Board voted to close the sports bar while police investigate and look...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
fallriverreporter.com
Mental health crises leads to heavy police presence in Fall River
Multiple rescue and police personnel responded to an incident at a home in Fall River Saturday morning. A call came into dispatch shortly after 7:15 a.m. for a disturbance inside an apartment at the 1000 block of South Main Street. Several cruisers and rescues responded to the scene over the...
Turnto10.com
Dartmouth man faces DUI charge in head-on crash
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WJAR) — A 19-year-old Dartmouth man is accused of causing a head-on crash while under the influence of drugs on Friday evening. First responders were called to a two-car crash on Chase Road near Lucy Little Road at about 5 p.m. involving a Ford Escape and a Nissan Altima.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police host visit with Santa Claus
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Santa Claus touched down in Warwick on Saturday with loud cheers and jingle bells. The Pontiac Police Substation was transformed into the North Pole. Families were able to enjoy some holiday goodies and take a photo with Santa. The department said the visit and family...
Turnto10.com
Middletown shelter struggles to get large dog breeds adopted
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — If you're looking for a new furry friend, Potter League for Animals in Middletown has you covered. Shelter officials created a discounted adoption campaign for some of their dogs that are having a hard time getting adopted. Visitors have the chance to a blocky-headed dog...
Turnto10.com
Driver at center of deadly Apple Store crash in Hingham released on bail
HINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — The driver charged in a deadly crash into the Apple store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts has been released on bail. Bradley Rein, 53, is charged with reckless homicide after driving into the store last month. A New Jersey man was killed...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
Car catches fire at entrance to Mass. Pike in Palmer
Crews worked to put out a car fire at the entrance to the Mass. Pike in Palmer Thursday morning.
Turnto10.com
'Don't arrest the dog': Elks Lodge community looks for man who brought dog to break in
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A barefooted man and his dog were caught on camera breaking into the tiki bar at the Tri-City Elk Lodge in Warwick this summer. Police said it happened around 4 a.m. on Aug. 30. The police department shared photos of the pair on social media...
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
Turnto10.com
Police: Missing North Kingstown man found dead
(AP) — Police say a North Kingstown man reported missing has been found dead. The North Kingstown Police Department says they found 86-year-old Russell Greene dead on Thursday. Police do not believe the death is suspicious. No further information has been released. In an earlier morning social media post,...
Turnto10.com
Warwick Mall keeps the spirits bright amid mall Santa shortage
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the holidays in an unprecedented way. Mall Santas, or Santa’s helpers, aren’t as easy to find as they used to be. The Santa shortage isn’t happening everywhere; the annual Christmas tradition of...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police seek to identify man involved in incident at Warwick Mall
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department is looking to identify a man connected to an unspecified incident at the Warwick Mall. Police shared images of the person of interest on social media and said the incident took place on Wednesday at the mall between the hours of 11:53 a.m. and 12:16 p.m.
Turnto10.com
Police release name of woman killed in I-495 crash in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 495 south in Bellingham on Thursday night. Police said 53-year-old Jane Middleton of Holliston was found by first responders after her car went off the road and rolled onto its side. Middleton...
