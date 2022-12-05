New Mexico now offers digital medical cannabis cards
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After expanding online services for medical cannabis patients, New Mexico’s Department of Health now offers digital cannabis cards. And New Mexicans can use them for medical cannabis purchases in stores.
Last year, the state created an online Patient Portal for medical cannabis patients. That allowed users to check their number if available units online, 24-7. Now, online access is expanding to include cannabis cards, according to the Department of Health.
Story continues below:
- New Mexico: Trial delayed for New Mexico woman accused of throwing baby in dumpster
- Albuquerque: City’s plan would convert old Albuquerque hotels into affordable housing
- Crime: Man killed, Gallup police seek to ID persons of interest in shooting
- Top Story: Truth or Consequences mayor, husband investigated for animal cruelty
To access electronic cards, medical cannabis patients must be enrolled in the Patient Portal. Instructions on how to access the cards can be found here: https://mcp-patient-tracking.nmhealth.org/ .
Patients can use the cards via mobile phone in order to make purchases. But the other requirements for medical purchases remain. Patients must still present a valid ID to retailers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0