New Mexico now offers digital medical cannabis cards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After expanding online services for medical cannabis patients, New Mexico’s Department of Health now offers digital cannabis cards. And New Mexicans can use them for medical cannabis purchases in stores.

Last year, the state created an online Patient Portal for medical cannabis patients. That allowed users to check their number if available units online, 24-7. Now, online access is expanding to include cannabis cards, according to the Department of Health.

To access electronic cards, medical cannabis patients must be enrolled in the Patient Portal. Instructions on how to access the cards can be found here: https://mcp-patient-tracking.nmhealth.org/ .

Patients can use the cards via mobile phone in order to make purchases. But the other requirements for medical purchases remain. Patients must still present a valid ID to retailers.

