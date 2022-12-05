Read full article on original website
beachconnection.net
Mystery Metal Platform Washes Up on N. Oregon Coast, Volunteers Needed
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Short Sand Beach, near Manzanita on the north Oregon coast, has a new and puzzling visitor. It's also a bit of a messy one. (Photo of platform at Short Sand courtesy Jesse Jones) About a month ago, a large, metal platform washed up on this popular...
KING-5
Why are thousands of movie fans flocking to this county lock-up?
ASTORIA, Ore. — "It's a small museum because this is a historic jail that was built in 1914 and it was our real jail until 1976." McAndrew Burns is giving us a tour of the most famous jailhouse in Oregon, the Clatsop County jail in Astoria, Oregon. If it looks familiar that's because it was the site of a dramatic break-out involving the dastardly Fratelli clan in the 1985 movie "The Goonies."
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
Officials say Columbia Hills fire response was good, not perfect
A report on the aftermath of the fire highlights room for improvement in securing assistance for survivors.No major faults were found in Columbia County's review of how emergency management responded to a deadly fire that broke out at Columbia Hills Retirement Center on Oct. 5. The review focused on "the actions taken after fire was extinguished and the mass care part of the response was enacted," officials said. Fire investigators determined the fire was a human-caused accident. After the fire started, oxygen cylinders in that apartment exploded. The fire killed Linda Newman, 74, and sent several other residents to the...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION: One lane of U.S. 30 open nights only between Clatskanie and Astoria, starting tonight Dec. 4th
U.S. 30 is open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night while crews continue removing hazardous rock. This work requires daylight, so the highway will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily this week. There is no ETA for reopening during the day or reopening more than one lane. If you travel U.S. 30 at night, please slow to an extra cautious speed, watch for flaggers and expect a delay at the work site. For daytime travel between Portland and the coast, we recommend U.S. 26.
oregontoday.net
North Coast Homicide, Dec. 5
Law enforcement agencies along the Oregon Coast have been on the look out for two women suspected of murdering a 52-year old male in the Tillamook State Forest. The body of the unidentified male was found at a campsite Dec. 2, 2022. His light blue 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan (OR lic – YPM 326) was missing. Two persons of interest have been developed by North Coast investigators. Forty-year old Alyssa Z. Sturgill & 41-year old Lisa M. Peaslee. They had been reportedly living in their car in the same area, at the East Fork of the Trask River.
Section of U.S. Highway 30 opens to one lane during night
Crews are still not certain when both lanes can reopen following a landslide the evening of Nov. 29.A single lane of traffic will be allowed, beginning Sunday evening, Dec 4, on a stretch of U.S. Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation, in an update posted on TripCheck at 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, announced that the highway will be open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night. The highway closure happened about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. The highway closure affects an area approximately from milepost 72 to milepost 76. According to...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE COMMUNITY ROLL CALL: Ballot Measure 114 is an ever-evolving entity
EDITOR’S NOTE: Since Sheriff Brown posted this update, the Oregon State Supreme Court has refused to review the Harney County judge’s ruling, and more action will be taken next week when further hearings occur. Ballot Measure 114 remains in limbo and is not in effect. Let’s start with...
Chronicle
Death Notice: Dec. 6, 2022
• EUGENE J. BRANDNER, 73, Chehalis, died Nov. 23 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Columbia County House Member-Elect in Trouble
COLUMBIA COUNTY HOUSE MEMBER-ELECT IN TROUBLE: As first reported Dec. 3 on wweek.com, a judge granted a protective order against state Rep.-elect Brian G. Stout (R-Columbia City) for alleged sexual abuse of a woman in 2021. The judge rejected Stout’s motion to dismiss the order Dec. 5 and set a further hearing for Jan. 13. That’s four days after Stout and other newly elected legislators are set to be sworn in to office in Salem. Lawmakers, legislative staff and lobbyists may not be thrilled about Stout’s presence in the Capitol. “The House speaker and I have been in touch, and we agreed to continue conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation,” says House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville). That echoes what House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) had to say on the matter: “The allegations against Rep.-elect Stout are very serious and disturbing. The Republican leader and I have been in contact, and we are continuing conversations about how to appropriately handle this situation and maintain a safe workplace.”
2news.com
Persons of interest in Oregon homicide investigation apprehended in Hawthorne, Police say
Two women who were named persons of interest associated with a homicide in Oregon have been apprehended in Hawthorne. The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page that they were conducting a suspicious death investigation where a 52-year-old deceased male was located in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest.
Motorcyclist, 23, dies in crash with Kia in Bethany
Despite emergency measures, a 23-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash in Bethany Saturday afternoon, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.
Officials reveal new details in deadly crash on Highway 26 near Banks
Additional details have emerged in the crash that left one person dead on Highway 26 in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon.
Troutdale man arrested in undercover child predator sting
The Washington County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday said a sixth suspect was arrested in a child predator sting that first launched in September.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver. According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.
kptv.com
MAX train rapist sentenced to prison for 2021 assault
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Beaverton MAX stop pleaded guilty to all charges Monday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. The charges stem from an incident in June 2021. According to the D.A.’s Office, a 31-year-old woman...
WCSO: Suspects flee from police in Beaverton, deputy's car rammed
Police were attempting to arrest a suspect last Monday, Nov. 28, before the suspect fled. A suspect rammed a police car and injured a deputy while attempting to help a wanted man flee from officers on Monday, Nov. 28, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Police say 25-year-old Anthony Kiontae Czerniejewski had a felony warrant for his arrest and was in an apartment in the 2400 block of Southwest Ecole Avenue in Beaverton that night. When deputies arrived, no one inside answered the door, but deputies learned that Czerniejewski had fled on...
