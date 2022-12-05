Read full article on original website
Related
Appeals court to decide if off-duty Chaves County deputy can be excluded from a civil rights suit
If the court of appeals rules in Mario Rosales's favor, then the case will go back down to district court and proceed with a trial. If the court rules in former Deputy David Bradshaw's favor, the case will be over.
Ohio justices rule Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to office despite complaints from employees
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lake County Clerk of Courts Faith Andrews can return to work in her own office. In an unsigned 6-1 decision, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled judges from the county's common pleas court "patently and unambiguously exceeded their jurisdiction" when they forced Andrews to work remotely all but one day per month. The order had been in place since May amid accusations of mismanagement from members of Andrews' own staff.
Dec 5th Restraining Order Court Case of Stephanie Dubois verses Couy Griffin postponed till December 15th
December 5th a hearing was scheduled at the Otero County Courthouse between Stephanie Dubois and Couy Griffin related to the restraining order that Ms. Dubois filed against Mr. Griffin as per previous reports.
State Supreme Court is now considering weight of Article 78
GLENMONT — A state Supreme Court judge is now weighing arguments surrounding whether Bethlehem residents received ample notification before the town approved plans for a $350 million wind turbine manufacturing […]
Residents ask judge to reject latest North Port commission decision against contraction
NORTH PORT – Residents who want North Port to shrink its boundaries have asked a state judge to reject the City Commission’s decision at a special October meeting reaffirming its denial of a petition meant to contract the city limits and exclude land west of the Myakka River.
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
Oregon Supreme Court lets stand a suspension of new gun law
It reject state's request to overturn a Harney County ruling; a federal judge declined to halt 10-round limit.Oregon's new voter-approved gun law will remain suspended, even though it was scheduled to take effect Thursday, Dec. 8. The Oregon Supreme Court, in a two-sentence statement Wednesday, rejected a motion filed earlier in the day by the Oregon Department of Justice to let Measure 114 take effect despite a temporary restraining order that blocks its enforcement. The next step is a Dec. 13 hearing in Harney Court Circuit Court, where Judge Robert Raschio will hear arguments over whether to issue a preliminary...
Supreme Court ruling boosts medical marijuana user employment protections
The Nevada Supreme Court issued a ruling Thursday allowing a convention worker to proceed with his wrongful termination lawsuit against an Freeman Expositions LLC.
State Supreme Court upholds 3rd Circuit ruling on detention case in favor of LCG
Just in today, KATC learned about a victory for Lafayette Consolidated Government in a challenge to a detention pond project.
