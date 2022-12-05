Read full article on original website
Related
Sister Wives Stars Janelle and Kody Brown Confirm They Have Officially 'Separated'
The split news was revealed toward the end of Sunday's Sister Wives Kody Brown has lost another one of his Sister Wives. The Brown family patriarch was asked to address his relationship status with Janelle Brown in a sneak peek for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, which aired toward the end of Sunday's episode. "I am separated from Janelle," said Kody, 53. "And I'm divorced from Christine [Brown]." Janelle, also 53, confirmed: "Kody and I have separated." Janelle, who entered into a polygamous marriage with Kody in...
Mariah Carey Joined by Daughter Monroe, 11, for Duet of 'Away in a Manger' at Toronto Show
The duet came as the mother-daughter duo rocked beautiful white gowns at Mimi's latest Merry Christmas To All performance Monroe may always be Mariah Carey's baby, but she's certainly not singing like a baby! The pop icon's 11-year-old daughter joined her on stage for their first-ever duet of the classic hymn "Away in a Manger" at Mimi's Merry Christmas to All show Friday. And yes, she even harmonized with Mariah as she whistled. The performance, taking place at the Scotiabank Arena, saw the pair go back and forth...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Diddy Announces the Arrival of New Baby Girl, Love Sean Combs: 'I'm So Blessed'
On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter Sean "Diddy" Combs is a dad again! On Saturday, the hip-hop mogul announced the arrival of a new addition to his family via Twitter. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," wrote Combs, who did not share the identity of the baby's mother. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" I’m so...
90 Day's Ed and Liz Clash as He Makes Clear What Will 'Never Be OK' and Tells Her 'I Want a Wife'
When Liz was offered partner at her place of employment, Ed expressed concern that the long hours that would take away from their life together Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods thought they'd ironed out their biggest relationship issues — until Liz was offered a promotion at work. On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Liz, 29, told Ed, 57, that she was offered the role of partner at the restaurant she manages. However, Ed wasn't endorsing the new job, as it...
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks...
Robyn Brown Says the Sister Wives 'Handed' Kody to Her: They Didn't 'Want to Spend Time with Him'
A teaser for next Sunday's one-on-one Sister Wives interviews shockingly revealed Kody only has two wives left It's no secret Robyn Brown spends more time with husband Kody Brown than his other wives. In a teaser for next Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One special, Robyn addresses how she's ended up as Kody's main wife — even in a plural marriage. "They handed him to me and said 'We don't want to spend time with him, basically'" Robyn said of her sister wives. For some years, Robyn has been seen as the "favorite...
Cher's Mother Georgia Holt Dead at 96: 'Mom is Gone,' Singer Says
Georgia Holt had previously been hospitalized with pneumonia in September, according to daughter Cher Cher's mother, Georgia Holt, has died. She was 96. The musician, 76, revealed the news on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Mom is gone," Cher tweeted alongside a sad-face emoji. The news comes three months after the pop superstar revealed on the social media platform that her mother was hospitalized with pneumonia in September. "Sorry I've Been Mia. Mom's Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia," Cher wrote...
Grant Wahl's Wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, Says She's 'in Complete Shock' After His Death
The famed sports journalist collapsed during a match in Qatar on Friday while covering the FIFA World Cup Dr. Céline Gounder, the wife of sports journalist Grant Wahl, says she's in "complete shock" after hearing the news of his death in Qatar. Wahl, 48, was covering the Argentina versus Netherlands game at the FIFA World Cup on Friday, when he is reported to have collapsed during the match. A cause of death has not been revealed. "I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family...
Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Turner Dead at 62: 'You Left the World Far Too Early' Singer Says
Ronnie Turner, whose father was Tina's ex-husband Ike Turner, was a musician like his parents Ronnie Turner, the son of legendary singer Tina Turner, has died. He was 62. Ronnie's wife, the French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband's death in an Instagram post that called him "a true angel" and her "best friend." "I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the...
Say Yes to the Dress Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged!: 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'
The TLC star popped the question to Mete Kobal, his partner of a year, on Saturday at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City Randy Fenoli is engaged! The Say Yes to the Dress star, 58, popped the question on Saturday to Mete Kobal, his partner of nearly a year, at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City. "I'm so in love," Fenoli tells PEOPLE. "Every day I'm giddy. And every day just gets more amazing. It really does. It's easy. It's nothing what I...
Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Charlize Theron recently said that Kim Kardashian might "get way more off the ground" than even veteran Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood. "I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened," Goldberg...
Radio City Rockettes Who Dance for 6 Hours Every Day Love Changing Into These Comfy Sneakers Post-Show
Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are fans, too Every Christmas season, the iconic Rockettes light up Radio City Music Hall's stage in shimmery dresses, rhinestone headpieces, and that classic red lip. But once they've hung up their dancing shoes after a long day performing, they step into something more comfortable. PEOPLE went backstage at the famed New York City theater with four Rockettes currently performing in the Christmas Spectacular, which runs for six weeks this year. While each dancer's post-show ritual differs — some sink into Epsom salt...
Best Friends Since 5th Grade Give Birth on the Same Day: 'Our Girls Will Share the Same Relationship'
Kelcey Harris and Dezhana Stallworth thought their daughters would be born weeks apart, but fate had other plans They started as friends in the 5th grade, and now, two women in southern California will have another kind of forever bond: their daughters share the same exact birthday. Kelcey Harris and Dezhana Stallworth both gave birth to baby girls on Sunday, according to ABC affiliate KABC-TV. RELATED: McDonald's Employees Who Helped Deliver Newborn in Bathroom Host Baby Shower for 'Little Nugget' The timing just happened to work out. Harris was originally due on Nov. 14,...
T.J. Holmes Called Amy Robach's Marriage a 'Love Story Like None Other' a Year Before Their Romance
The GMA3 co-anchor also referred to his costar’s husband Andrew Shue as "a dear, dear friend" during the Oct. 2021 segment T.J. Holmes called Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue a "love story like none other" more than a year before the GMA3 co-anchors' romance became public. In a resurfaced Oct. 2021 clip, Holmes, 45, introduced Robach, 49, and Shue, 55, on the ABC news show while the pair were promoting their children's book, Better Together. "These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet," he said. "Of course, you all...
Josh Lucas Shares Blunder on Yellowstone Set That Led Son Noah, 10, to Call Him a 'Fool'
Josh Lucas shares son Noah Rev, 10, with ex Jessica Ciencin Henriquez Josh Lucas will never forget his experience bringing son Noah Rev to the set of Yellowstone. The actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight about having his 10-year-old in Montana with him as he filmed the hit show, where he plays the younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton. "To bring him on set and have him there, we had a great day, a rather, I must say, humbling day for me," Lucas told the outlet. "It was the...
Katie Holmes Layers a Mini-Dress Over Blue Jeans at 2022 Jingle Ball Concert in N.Y.C.
Katie Holmes is bringing back an early 2000s fashion trend — a mini dress over jeans. The Alone Together writer, director, producer and actress, 43, walked the red carpet at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday evening, where she looked confident, casual and comfortable in her attire.
North West Lip-Syncs to Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror' on TikTok — WATCH
The 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West paid tribute to the late singer in a hilarious video shared via a joint TikTok account of herself and her mom North West is having fun while remembering the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson. On Saturday, the 9-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West paid tribute to the late singer by sharing a clip of herself lip-syncing and dancing to one of Jackson's most iconic tracks, "Man in the Mirror." Donning an oversized...
