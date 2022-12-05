NEWS 12.5.22: Winnebago Tribe Awarded Air Pollution Grant, New Housing for Arnold's Park Employees, NAIA Volleyball Semi-Finals in Sioux City, and More

Read full article on original website
Related
kwit.org
NEWS 12.6.22: Ricketts Running for U.S. Senate, South Dakota Gov. Announces Budget Proposals, Flu Impacts Siouxland, and More
Nebraska's outgoing governor has announced his intention to seek appointment to the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is leaving Congress to become president of the University of Florida. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday through a political consultant that he is submitting an application to be appointed to the seat. The appointment will be made by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who received Ricketts endorsement and more than $100,000 in contributions from the governor toward his campaign to succeed him. Ricketts could not seek a third term as governor due to term limits.
KCCI.com
Why doesn't Iowa have 100 counties?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all Iowa's 99 counties, Kossuth is the largest in terms of size. This caught the attention of a viral Twitter account called "Terrible Maps." On Saturday, Terrible Maps tweeted, "Iowa has 99 counties. It could have an even 100 if not for this monstrosity."
Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important
Judging from the furrowed brows and dire predictions in Iowa, you might have thought a national Democratic Party committee had voted to eliminate motherhood and apple pie last week. Actually, what the committee voted to eliminate were Iowa’s first-in-the-nation Democratic precinct caucuses — a quirky, though coveted, kick-off role for Iowa Democrats in the party’s […] The post Iowa Democrats shouldn’t lose sight of what is truly important appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 recounts later, Stoltenberg claims victory in Iowa House District 81 race
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 81 has taken another twist, after the latest ballot recount determined Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg has defeated Democrat Craig Cooper, according to a Wednesday statement from Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins. It's the second time the winner of the race...
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
Iowa is Apparently One of the Best States for a Night Out
When I saw that 24/7 Wall Street published an article that ranks all 50 states on how great they are for a night out, I assumed Iowa wouldn't do very well. I obviously have nothing against Iowa (I mean, I actively choose to live here), but I just didn't understand how our little state could compete against places like California or Texas or New York. I'm happy to report that my assumption was wrong!
WOWT
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January. Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov....
Corn lobby dealt massive blow by Democratic downgrade of Iowa caucuses
Corn growers in Iowa are facing a major setback in the Democratic National Committee vote to drop the state as the first of its presidential primary voting calendar, a shake-up that threatens the federal policy that requires ethanol be mixed into American gasoline.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa
Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
spartanshield.org
Governor Reynolds’ Students First Act threatens public education in Iowa
Following the most recent midterm election, many are questioning whether Governor Kim Reynolds is fit to hold executive power over Iowa for a second term. Teachers, specifically, have raised concerns regarding Reynolds’ educational policy. “The separation of church and state is guaranteed by the Constitution of The United States....
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire a week later; after that would be Georgia, then Michigan. On Friday, the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee ratified the new lineup. […] The post Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
Central Iowa Eyeing Thursday Storm Forecast
A tricky forecast is unfolding for Central Iowa on Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain — even thunderstorms — could be possible in different locations around the state. Temperatures will remain in the low and mid-30s over much of the state Thursday, with areas south of I-80 even potentially touching 40. This will mean a big […]
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Comments / 0