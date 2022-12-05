NEWS 12.5.22: Winnebago Tribe Awarded Air Pollution Grant, New Housing for Arnold's Park Employees, NAIA Volleyball Semi-Finals in Sioux City, and More

Nebraska's outgoing governor has announced his intention to seek appointment to the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is leaving Congress to become president of the University of Florida. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday through a political consultant that he is submitting an application to be appointed to the seat. The appointment will be made by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who received Ricketts endorsement and more than $100,000 in contributions from the governor toward his campaign to succeed him. Ricketts could not seek a third term as governor due to term limits.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO