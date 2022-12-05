Read full article on original website
pacificsandiego.com
Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 8-11: Parade of Lights, Chelsea Handler and more
Here are the top events happening in the area from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. Snow N Glow: The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Snow N Glow Holiday Festival begins this weekend. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food and drinks will be sold. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, and daily Dec. 17-25. Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Del Mar Fair Grounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08.
passporttoeden.com
Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love
The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
Coast News
Silvergate San Marcos wins 2023 Caring Star Award
SAN MARCOS — December 23, 2022 — Silvergate San Marcos proudly announces the retirement community’s received the prestigious 2023 Caring Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for retirement community reviews. This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for “Favorite” in the region.
pacificsandiego.com
Morgan Wallen adds second 2023 San Diego concert at Petco Park
Morgan Wallen is expanding his 2023 “One Night at a Time” tour in a big way. The controversial country-music star is adding 14 more concerts to his previously announced itinerary for next year. They include 10 new dates at stadiums he was already booked to perform at, including San Diego’s Petco Park — where Wallen’s July 15 performance will now be preceded by a July 14 show.
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
pacificsandiego.com
Diversionary brings back queer camp horror classic ‘The Mystery of Irma Vep’
Twenty years ago this month, San Diego’s Diversionary Theatre produced Charles Ludlam’s campy, queer gothic horror comedy “The Mystery of Irma Vep.” This week, it returns. Inspired by classic B-movies of the 1940s and ‘50s — like “Rebecca” and “The Mummy’s Curse” — “Irma Vep” features...
KPBS
City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral
San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
Inside the Mira Mesa plan that will guide neighborhood development for decades
SAN DIEGO — A plan that will add thousands of jobs and tens-of-thousands of homes in Mira Mesa was unanimously approved by the San Diego City Council Monday. The plan will create more housing and promote sustainability. It will guide neighborhood development for the next few decades. Many of...
Opinion: Mobile Homes Are Overlooked as a Way to Quickly Expand Affordable Senior Housing
There will be nearly 1 million people over the age of 60 living in San Diego County in just 12 years so the dire need for affordable senior housing cannot be overstated. One of the most efficient — and widely overlooked — ways to increase the region’s senior housing inventory is to open more mobile home parks.
San Diego weekly Reader
Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name
Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
Fresh N Go Opening Soon in Downtown Escondido
Healthy Build-Your-Own-Bowl Restaurant to Open Later This Month
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary
A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.
Eater
Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants
At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
No Room to Rest — Series Part 4: Homelessness and crime: Will La Jolla 'lose our Village'?
The issue presents a quandary of how to 'balance civil rights with the needs of the community,' local police say.
San Diego survivor of colon cancer talks about the importance of prevention
The sudden death of actress Kirstie Alley is generating attention to colon cancer. The actress' family said she died after only recently being diagnosed.
viatravelers.com
12 Best Restaurants in Dana Point, California
Dana Point is a sleepy little beach town in Southern California that’s easy to miss if you drive too fast on the highway. However, it’s worth a visit if only for the cozy beach vibe and the unpretentious and friendly population. The city’s official motto is “Harboring the Good Life,” and that sentiment is evident along all seven of the community’s beautiful coastal miles and the beautiful Dana Point Harbor.
