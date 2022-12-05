ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

pacificsandiego.com

Top weekend events in San Diego for Dec. 8-11: Parade of Lights, Chelsea Handler and more

Here are the top events happening in the area from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. Snow N Glow: The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Snow N Glow Holiday Festival begins this weekend. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food and drinks will be sold. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, and daily Dec. 17-25. Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Del Mar Fair Grounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08.
SAN DIEGO, CA
passporttoeden.com

Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love

The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Silvergate San Marcos wins 2023 Caring Star Award

SAN MARCOS — December 23, 2022 — Silvergate San Marcos proudly announces the retirement community’s received the prestigious 2023 Caring Star Award for outstanding care in senior living by Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service and the nation’s top site for retirement community reviews. This is the third award for excellence that Silvergate has garnered in the last year, including one from SeniorAdvisor.com and San Diego Union Tribune whose readers cast their votes for “Favorite” in the region.
SAN MARCOS, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Morgan Wallen adds second 2023 San Diego concert at Petco Park

Morgan Wallen is expanding his 2023 “One Night at a Time” tour in a big way. The controversial country-music star is adding 14 more concerts to his previously announced itinerary for next year. They include 10 new dates at stadiums he was already booked to perform at, including San Diego’s Petco Park — where Wallen’s July 15 performance will now be preceded by a July 14 show.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

City's towing policy in spotlight after story goes viral

San Diego officials are considering changing the city's policy on towing vehicles. Currently, the city's policy is to enforce vehicle code violations, like outstanding parking tickets and expired registrations, equally, whether people are living in those vehicles or not. But, if a family car also doubles as a home, it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Garnet Peak is a gem that lives up to its name

Located north of Mount Laguna, Garnet Peak is a fairly easy hike. With a length of 2.3 miles and an elevation gain of around 500 feet, the hike will take most people an hour and a half to reach the summit and descend. Dogs are allowed and a Cleveland National Forest daily pass is required for parking.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Michelin Guide California Awards Stars to Four San Diego Restaurants

At an evening ceremony held in Los Angeles on Monday, December 5 that was live-streamed on YouTube, Michelin finally revealed its full list of star-earners statewide with the release of the 2022 Michelin Guide California. Last fall, four San Diego restaurants landed among the galaxy of California restaurants that earned...
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Best Restaurants in Dana Point, California

Dana Point is a sleepy little beach town in Southern California that’s easy to miss if you drive too fast on the highway. However, it’s worth a visit if only for the cozy beach vibe and the unpretentious and friendly population. The city’s official motto is “Harboring the Good Life,” and that sentiment is evident along all seven of the community’s beautiful coastal miles and the beautiful Dana Point Harbor.
DANA POINT, CA

