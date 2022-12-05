Here are the top events happening in the area from Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11. Snow N Glow: The Del Mar Fairgrounds’ Snow N Glow Holiday Festival begins this weekend. Highlights include a walk-through display of more than 1 million lights, a 100-foot snow tubing hill, live music, Ferris wheel rides, and igloos reserved for cozying up along with hot cocoa. S’mores kits, festive food and drinks will be sold. 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, Dec. 8 through Jan. 1, and daily Dec. 17-25. Tickets to the walk-through Snow N Glow path are $19.99 for adults and $15.99 for children ages 3 to 10. Tickets to both the Snow N Glow and the snow activities are $39.99 for adults and children. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. Del Mar Fair Grounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Visit delmarfairgrounds.com/event/snownglow/2022-12-08.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO