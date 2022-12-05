With the Chicago Blackhawks having now past the quarter mark of their 2022-23 schedule, what they are and are not has become increasingly clear. Not that it was ever really in question, given the offseason that Kyle Davidson navigated on behalf of this rebuild. Yet, while a more successful start than anticipated could have caused some confusion for an optimistic onlooker, Chicago’s realistic supporters surely anticipated what would follow.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO