Gregg Fajardo noticed the Bowie knife on the man’s hip as the man sat there in the Mira Mesa library. Fajardo is telling me this in Clayton’s Coffee Shop in Coronado. We both came in to grab an evening meal. There are about three of us scattered around the U-shaped counter. We get to chatting. When he tries to move, I can see he’s having difficulty.

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO