Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold CaseStill UnsolvedSan Diego, CA
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in CaliforniaJessey AnthonyEl Cajon, CA
This Stunning Destination Should Be Your Next Girls Trip GetawayMelissa FrostSan Diego, CA
Related
pacificsandiego.com
Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista
Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
passporttoeden.com
Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love
The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing...
Where to see holiday lights in San Diego County
It's beginning to look a lot like the holidays! For those who want to see the festive spirit in full force, there are lighting displays around San Diego County that will help brighten up your day.
pacificsandiego.com
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge sold to Pouring With a Heart hospitality group
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, which brothers Nathan, Marshall and Matthew Stanton opened with their lifelong friend Ryan Kurtz in East Village 14 years ago, has been sold to the Pouring With a Heart hospitality group. El Dorado was one of the city’s first modern mixology focused cocktail lounges when it...
Inside the Mira Mesa plan that will guide neighborhood development for decades
SAN DIEGO — A plan that will add thousands of jobs and tens-of-thousands of homes in Mira Mesa was unanimously approved by the San Diego City Council Monday. The plan will create more housing and promote sustainability. It will guide neighborhood development for the next few decades. Many of...
Exploring San Diego: Things to do Dec. 8 - 11
The holiday celebrations continue throughout San Diego with boat parades, shopping and a chance to meet Santa Clause.
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
City Council updates Mira Mesa community plan
The San Diego City Council adopted an update for the Mira Mesa Community Plan, intended to serve as the framework for land use and urban design policies to guide neighborhood development.
Fresh N Go Opening Soon in Downtown Escondido
Healthy Build-Your-Own-Bowl Restaurant to Open Later This Month
'The Cottage' rolls back to 90s prices for 30th anniversary
A local beloved breakfast spot is celebrating three decades in business Tuesday and they are giving San Diegans a taste of their throwback menu with rollback prices.
Mira Mesa community plan updated to add homes, jobs
The San Diego City Council on Monday adopted the mayor’s Mira Mesa community plan update, a blueprint to expand the capacity of homes by 24,000.
Coast News
Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata
REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
San Diego weekly Reader
The Mira Mesa library security guard’s tale
Gregg Fajardo noticed the Bowie knife on the man’s hip as the man sat there in the Mira Mesa library. Fajardo is telling me this in Clayton’s Coffee Shop in Coronado. We both came in to grab an evening meal. There are about three of us scattered around the U-shaped counter. We get to chatting. When he tries to move, I can see he’s having difficulty.
6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19
FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
Voiceof San Diego
City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
San Diego survivor of colon cancer talks about the importance of prevention
The sudden death of actress Kirstie Alley is generating attention to colon cancer. The actress' family said she died after only recently being diagnosed.
kusi.com
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
National City approves 3 cannabis businesses, first weed lounge coming soon
SAN DIEGO — National City has high expectations after months of dealing with a three part permit process. Three cannabis businesses have been approved to move forward with their plans, including the first weed lounge in San Diego County. “With our ordinance we approved up to six, but yesterday...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California
Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
Comments / 0