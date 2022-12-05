ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

pacificsandiego.com

Lime in the Coconut opens in Chula Vista

Lime in the Coconut and the X speakeasy opened in downtown Chula Vista late last month The restaurant is a tropical-themed tiki bar offering dishes inspired by the cuisines of Hawaii, the Philippines, Vietnam, Japan and the Caribbean. Executive chef Jeremy Galapon’s menu includes noodle dishes, bowls, sandwiches, salads, entrees...
CHULA VISTA, CA
passporttoeden.com

Best Bookstores In San Diego We Love

The best bookstores in San Diego refuse to compromise. They are authentic to themselves, strong in their convictions, and champions of their causes. As you walk past literary postered window displays and tall stacks of books, you’ll see a recurring theme: “shop local and don’t buy from a man who wants to colonize the moon.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

El Dorado Cocktail Lounge sold to Pouring With a Heart hospitality group

El Dorado Cocktail Lounge, which brothers Nathan, Marshall and Matthew Stanton opened with their lifelong friend Ryan Kurtz in East Village 14 years ago, has been sold to the Pouring With a Heart hospitality group. El Dorado was one of the city’s first modern mixology focused cocktail lounges when it...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Republican gains could mean changes for SANDAG, Ikhrata

REGION — The results of the November election will likely transform the San Diego Association of Governments board of directors and may push out the agency’s chief executive officer, Hasan Ikhrata, who has been challenged for questionable spending. Newly-elected mayors in Escondido, Chula Vista and National City, along...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Mira Mesa library security guard’s tale

Gregg Fajardo noticed the Bowie knife on the man’s hip as the man sat there in the Mira Mesa library. Fajardo is telling me this in Clayton’s Coffee Shop in Coronado. We both came in to grab an evening meal. There are about three of us scattered around the U-shaped counter. We get to chatting. When he tries to move, I can see he’s having difficulty.
CORONADO, CA
Narcity USA

6 Super Fun Things To Do In San Diego That Will Cost You Less Than $19

FORE real - so fun 😂 #MegSD #LibertyStation #PointLoma #SanDiegoActivities #SanDiegoFamily #MiniGolf #SanDiegoLocal #SanDiegoGuide. Why You Need To Go: Located in the swanky Loma Club, this mini golf course allows you to practice your aim and enjoy a few drinks while you navigate the green and its obstacles. It's pet friendly too. So, you can even bring your pup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

City to Double Allowed Housing in Mira Mesa

This post originally appeared in the Dec. 7 Morning Report. Get the daily newsletter in your inbox by subscribing today. The San Diego City Council passed new development regulations for Mira Mesa Monday, in hopes of spurring home building there in the coming decades. Mira Mesa is currently home to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Fun and Best Things to Do in Vista, California

Vista is a city in Southern California that lies within San Diego County. Once a part of Mexico, Vista was originally comprised of three ranchos that were formed from a Mexican land grant, including Rancho Buena Vista and Rancho Guajome. Though the rancho era began to fade in the area during the 1850s, Vista’s architecture, cultural scene, and local cuisine are all heavily influenced by its historic past.
VISTA, CA

