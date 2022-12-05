Read full article on original website
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Draymond Green (hip) on Saturday, JaMychal Green to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Green will make his return after the veteran was held out one game with left hip tightness. In 31.7 expected minutes, our models project Green to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Green's projection includes 8.7...
numberfire.com
Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out again Friday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen entered the day questionable due to a non-COVID illness after sitting out Wednesday for it. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing with Markkanen sidelined.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
Do any of the NBA players rumored to be available for trade make sense for the Indiana Pacers?
NBA trade season begins soon.
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota
Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
numberfire.com
Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday
The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
numberfire.com
Danuel House (foot) remains out for 76ers on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. House is still dealing with the left foot laceration that has kept him out as of late. He'll remain sidelined through the weekend. In 22 games this season, House is averaging 4.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs
Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors Sunday in place of injured OG Anunoby
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is missing his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. In his absence, Trent is getting the nod on the wing alongside Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Our models...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat Monday
The Miami Heat listed Duncan Robinson (ankle) as probable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson will head into Monday with a probable designation, giving him a good chance to suit up against the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 10 fantasy points per game with the Heat this season.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Bruno Fernando (illness) available on Sunday
Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fernando has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 16.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Fernando's Sunday projection includes 8.0 points,...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
numberfire.com
Will Barton (foot) out again for Wizards Saturday night
Washington Wizards guard/forward Will Barton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Barton is still dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the weekend. His next chance to suit up will come Monday night versus Brooklyn. In 25...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jake LaRavia (foot) remains out for Memphis on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Jake LaRavia (foot) will not play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia will not be available for the sixth straight game after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to log more minutes on Friday night. Williams' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday
Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) probable for Heat Saturday evening
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus continues to be listed probable due to a right shoulder impingement, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. Our models project Strus for...
