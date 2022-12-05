ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

numberfire.com

Lauri Markkanen (illness) ruled out again Friday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen will not play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Markkanen entered the day questionable due to a non-COVID illness after sitting out Wednesday for it. Now, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Malik Beasley to get another start on the wing with Markkanen sidelined.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Nets starting Edmond Sumner for inactive Kyrie Irving (adductor) on Saturday

Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Sumner will make his ninth start for the Nets after Kyrie Irving was held out with eft adductor tightness. In 31.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Sumner to score 29.4 FanDuel points. Sumner's projection includes 16.0...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Utah's Mike Conley (knee) available for Friday's game against Minnesota

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (knee) is available for Friday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley will return on Friday night after the veteran was inactive for nine games with a left popliteus strain. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Conley to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Conley's projection...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) available for Bulls Sunday evening

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green is making his return after an absence due to right knee soreness. He'll come off the bench for Billy Donovan's crew. Our models project Green for 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Trent Forrest starting for Hawks on Sunday; Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. With the return of De'Andre Hunter to the court, head coach Nate McMillan is making another change. Starting in the backcourt alongside Trae Young will be Forrest, and Aaron Holiday is reverting to the bench.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Spurs' Keita Bates-Diop (foot) will not play Monday

The San Antonio Spurs have ruled out Keita Bates-Diop (foot) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bates-Diop will miss his third straight game while he recovers from his foot injury. Bates-Diop is averaging 18.1 minutes, 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game with the Spurs this season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Danuel House (foot) remains out for 76ers on Sunday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danuel House will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. House is still dealing with the left foot laceration that has kept him out as of late. He'll remain sidelined through the weekend. In 22 games this season, House is averaging 4.9 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan (quad) questionable Monday for Spurs

Jeremy Sochan is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sochan has missed time recently due to a right quad contusion. However, he has been upgraded to probable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Sochan plays, Malaki Branham would likely revert to the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors Sunday in place of injured OG Anunoby

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Sunday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Anunoby is missing his first game of the season due to left hip soreness. In his absence, Trent is getting the nod on the wing alongside Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes. Our models...
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat Monday

The Miami Heat listed Duncan Robinson (ankle) as probable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Robinson will head into Monday with a probable designation, giving him a good chance to suit up against the Pacers. Robinson is averaging 10 fantasy points per game with the Heat this season.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rockets' Bruno Fernando (illness) available on Sunday

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Fernando (illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Fernando has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Bucks on Sunday. Our models expect him to play 16.8 minutes against Milwaukee. Fernando's Sunday projection includes 8.0 points,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. James was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll play despite the left ankle soreness he's dealing with currently. Our models project James for 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Will Barton (foot) out again for Wizards Saturday night

Washington Wizards guard/forward Will Barton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Barton is still dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, he will remain sidelined through the weekend. His next chance to suit up will come Monday night versus Brooklyn. In 25...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (back) questionable Monday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Love is dealing with low back soreness, the reason he's been sitting as of late. Now, the team has once again listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jake LaRavia (foot) remains out for Memphis on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Jake LaRavia (foot) will not play in Friday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. LaRavia will not be available for the sixth straight game after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Ziaire Williams to log more minutes on Friday night. Williams' projection includes 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Nickeil Alexander-Walker for inactive Collin Sexton (hamstring) on Friday

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is starting in Friday's lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Alexander-Walker will make his first start this season after Collin Sexton was ruled out with a right hamstring strain. In 21.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Alexander-Walker to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Alexander-Walker's projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Steven Adams (shoulder) available on Friday

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Adams has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Detroit on Friday. Our models expect him to play 30.7 minutes against the Pistons. Adams' Friday projection includes 9.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Max Strus (shoulder) probable for Heat Saturday evening

Miami Heat guard Max Strus is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus continues to be listed probable due to a right shoulder impingement, and he keeps suiting up despite it. Expect that to continue on Saturday. Our models project Strus for...
MIAMI, FL

