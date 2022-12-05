John Morgan has seen and experienced a lot during his five years with the Pitt Panther football program, but that run will come to an end after the 2022 season. The pass-rushing defensive end from Upper Marlboro, Maryland has been a part of 40 Pitt wins, has been a member of a Pitt defense that’s been near the top of college football on a yearly basis in sacks and most importantly, was a key member of Pitt’s first ever ACC Championship winning team.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO