PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan on Transferring from Pitt: ‘It Would Be Wrong of Me to Stay’
John Morgan has seen and experienced a lot during his five years with the Pitt Panther football program, but that run will come to an end after the 2022 season. The pass-rushing defensive end from Upper Marlboro, Maryland has been a part of 40 Pitt wins, has been a member of a Pitt defense that’s been near the top of college football on a yearly basis in sacks and most importantly, was a key member of Pitt’s first ever ACC Championship winning team.
Five Takeaways: Greg Elliott Owning his Role for Pitt
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon in a strong all-around offensive performance from Pitt, Greg Elliott once again showed off his much-needed three-point shooting ability. Pitt took down Sacred Heart by a score of 91-66 as four Panthers — including Elliott — scored at least 17 points. “I...
Elon Transfer Punter Jeff Yurk Visiting Pitt This Weekend
The punting situation at Pitt this season was less than reliable, as Pat Narduzzi was forced to use three punters during the course of the season. Trying to fix that position will need to be addressed this offseason, whether one of the current punters just gets better or Pitt decides to bring in another punter.
Defensive Performance Propels Belle Vernon State Title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The final two minutes of Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A football championship could draw similar feelings to the intense ending of a movie. As WPIAL champion Belle Vernon held a one-point lead, Neumann-Goretti walked to the line of scrimmage with a first and goal at the Leopards’ 2-yard line. All signs pointed to a possible go-ahead touchdown after the Saints pounded the run the entire second half.
Postgame Reaction Following Pitt’s Win Over Sacred Heart
PITTSBURGH — On Saturday afternoon, Pitt took down Sacred Heart behind a 24-point effort from point guard Nelly Cummings and 17 more from big man Federiko Federiko. Hear from Pitt head coach Jeff Capel as well as Cummings and Federiko after the win that improved the Panthers’ record to 7-4 on the year. Sacred Heart coach Anthony Latina also addressed the media following the 91-66 win.
Freshman Forward Halil Barre To Make Duquesne Debut Tomorrow
The Duquesne Dukes front court will receive some help tomorrow afternoon when they host New Mexico State (4-3). Pittsburgh Sports Now is told that 6’9” freshman forward Halil Barre will make his college debut tomorrow after being sidelined with a knee injury. Duquesne basketball on Pittsburgh Sports Now...
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 9
Update (10:07 AM)- **Pitt 2023 4-star defensive tackle Isaiah Neal.
Aliquippa HC Mike Warfield Proud of his Team’s Effort in State Title Loss
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mike Warfield stood around his players and consoled them after a deflating, 41-18, loss to Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA Class 4A State Title game at Harry C. Chapman III Memorial Field Thursday night. The Quips (13-1) ended their 25-game winning streak with the loss against...
Pitt Freshman Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanors
PITTSBURGH — On Friday morning, Pitt freshman guard Dior Johnson plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of the second degree and was sentenced to one year of probation for his involvement in a domestic abuse incident in September. “Judge [Jill] Rangos has a reputation for being firm and fair...
Duquesne Pulls Off a 56-54 Win Over Vermont; Dan Burt Secures All-Time Win Record
Duquesne squeaked out a gritty, 56-54, win over Vermont on Saturday afternoon at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The win secured head coach Dan Burt with the all-time win record (177) for the Dukes, surpassing Dan Durkin. It was an ugly performance, but the Dukes will take it as they improve to 8-2 on the season.
Racist Remarks from Southern Columbia Surface after State Title Win over Westinghouse
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Following Westinghouse’s State Championship game against the Southern Columbia Tigers, members of the Westinghouse community alerted Pittsburgh Sports Now to racially insensitive statements made by Tigers’ supporters. Over 90% of Westinghouse’s students are African-American, per the Pittsburgh Public Schools. Southern Columbia is 95.1 percent...
27 First News
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
Name of man killed at Nickles Bakery in Ohio now known
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7News has learned the name of the worker killed in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery on Monday. Robert Edward Mike Jr., 29, of Martins Ferry died at the bakery in an industrial accident. Man dies from industrial accident at Ohio bakery He is survived by his wife, parents, siblings […]
