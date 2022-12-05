Read full article on original website
AP_001494.061c129fdb67418ebfa695b8ec198384.0210
2d ago
All CCT cameras on the interstate, even to I265 S need to be checked! All semi trucks within the time frame need to be taken from the videos and identified by any call numbers, license plates, company names etc and contacted! With the survivor able to tell the exact time they wrecked, should give investigators a decent timeline to see what trucks came down the interstate. Surely The driver “knew” he hit something bc he swerved to avoid the car. My heart aches for this family. I lost my son 8 years ago. Please pray for the family. They need it!!🥲🙏🏻
Reply(1)
5
Related
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
k105.com
Big Clifty man who fired handgun inside Leitchfield convenience store arrested by KSP on warrant, multiple other felony charges
The Big Clifty man who fired a handgun in the bathroom of a Leitchfield convenience store has been arrested in Hardin County on multiple felony charges. Michael Buechele, 20, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Wednesday afternoon. Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton, who, along with LPD Sgt. Keith Harrell,...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men who died after being shot in Old Louisville on Monday night have been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 24-year-old Jimy Mejias and 28-year-old Kenneth Sauer Jr. died after the shooting. Mejias died at University of Louisville Hospital after being transported in...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies Hodgenville teen who died after allegedly being shot by 15-year-old in LaRue County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hodgenville teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in LaRue County on Dec. 3. Landon Knox, 17, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Kentucky State Police said two teenagers got into...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
wdrb.com
Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that victim has been identified as 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road. Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
wdrb.com
Woman hit by car and killed on Bardstown Road Wednesday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car on Bardstown Road on Wednesday morning. LMPD's 6th Division officers were called to the 4300 block of Bardstown Road near Fegenbush Lane around 6:30 a.m. on a report of a crash. LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said...
WLKY.com
Victim of Shawnee homicide identified as 16-year-old boy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner has identified the victim of a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said it happened in the area of River Park Drive and 39th Street, and the coroner said the person was in an alley. Watch...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in the Old Louisville neighborhood on Monday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m., according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler.
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
wdrb.com
One person dead, multiple rescues from fire at Louisville apartment building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said three adults and three children were taken to the hospital. There is no word on how badly each was injured. Neighbors tell WDRB that at least one of the children was a toddler.
k105.com
One of two long-missing Radcliff teens found. Rosalyn Velazquez still missing.
A Hardin County teen missing since May 2021 has been found, according to the Radcliff Police Department. Kamari L. Johnson was 16 when she disappeared on May 25. She had last been seen near Lake Road in the Happy Valley neighborhood in south Radcliff. Radcliff police, on Saturday, said in...
Wave 3
Arrest made after Louisville man found shot to death back in 2021
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound at an Okolona neighborhood hotel back in Oct. 2021. LMPD Homicide Unit detectives arrested Chelynda L. Howlett, 28, of Louisville, on Monday for the death of Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. Police found Young dead inside a room at the InTown Suites on Preston Highway.
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed in Shawnee neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting near River Park Drive and 39th Street around 2:30 p.m. Ruoff said police found a man who had a been shot.
Wave 3
Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The CEO of Clarksville nonprofit organization has been accused of running a home-grown marijuana operation. Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged with dealing and possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
Wave 3
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the woman shot and killed in a suspected Saturday morning murder-suicide still has questions about why the killings took place. Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Louisville Metro Police officers were called to respond to the 4500 block of East Pages Lane on a report of a shooting with multiple victims.
WLKY.com
Future Glenmary wedding venue goes up in flames; arson investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The site of a future wedding space in Glenmary burned to the ground Tuesday night. "I've been waiting two years to get to this point, and we were going to peel away the exterior; the bones of this place was phenomenal," said Louisville developer, Chris Thieneman.
wdrb.com
Crime Against Children's Unit investigating allegation against Lassiter Middle School staff member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crime Against Children's Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation made against a staff member at Lassiter Middle School. Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families on Wednesday. Interim Principal Amy Crady said in the letter, following protocol, the staff member has...
Comments / 3