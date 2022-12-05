LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died Thursday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in the Jacobs neighborhood. Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Bobby Cooper said three adults and three children were taken to the hospital. There is no word on how badly each was injured. Neighbors tell WDRB that at least one of the children was a toddler.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO