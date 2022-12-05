GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are playing to win in the present, even if their NFC playoff chances are slim. Fact-finding about their younger players — including backup quarterback Jordan Love — can wait, general manager Brian Gutekunst insisted this week. He said he doesn’t want the team’s final four games to serve as auditions for Love and other inexperienced players who could be vital to the team’s future.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO