Marshall, MO

SFCC WINNERS AND FINALISTS RECOGNIZED AT MCCA CONFERENCE

The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) recognized State Fair Community College nominees during its annual conference recognition and excellence awards program in St. Louis on November 30. SFCC’s winners and finalists who were recognized at the convention’s awards dinner are as follows:. Russell and Julie Childers of Sedalia...
SEDALIA, MO
DAMIEN SCOTT OWEN

Damien Scott Owen, 15, of Alma, MO, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Blackburn. Burial will follow at Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alma First Responders or Santa Fe FFA Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
ALMA, MO
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

A Sedalia man arrested for two felonies is due in Saline County Circuit Court on Monday, December 12, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
SEDALIA, MO
LEXINGTON MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Lexington man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Semaj Moore, while traveling northbound, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a vehicle in the southbound lane driven by a 16-year-old Pleasant Hill juvenile.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
SWEET SPRINGS WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Sweet Springs woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a Missouri State High Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Maria Llanos of Sedalia, pulled in to the path of a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kiley Hedgpeth. After impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
ROBERT LEE KUECKER

Robert Lee Kuecker, 80, of Concordia, MO, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Bethel United Church of Christ with Rev. Dr. Alan Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Cemetery and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CONCORDIA, MO
GARY HOCKADAY

Gary Hockaday, 73, of Slater, MO, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at KU Medical Center. Services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church in Slater, Missouri. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home.
SLATER, MO

