Damien Scott Owen, 15, of Alma, MO, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Blackburn. Burial will follow at Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alma First Responders or Santa Fe FFA Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

