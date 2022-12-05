Read full article on original website
DEPARTMENT OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL TECHNICAL SCHOOLS
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded a $400,000 grant to local technical schools. Those schools are the Carrollton Area Career Center, the Boonslick Technical Education Center, Lex La-Ray Technical Center, the State Fair Career and Technology Center and the Warrensburg Area Career Center. Missouri’s Area Career...
SFCC WINNERS AND FINALISTS RECOGNIZED AT MCCA CONFERENCE
The Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) recognized State Fair Community College nominees during its annual conference recognition and excellence awards program in St. Louis on November 30. SFCC’s winners and finalists who were recognized at the convention’s awards dinner are as follows:. Russell and Julie Childers of Sedalia...
HIGGINSVILLE BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSSES BILL TO CLOSE DOWN PARKING ON 24TH STREET TERRACE
The Higginsville Board of Aldermen discussed a bill to close down parking on 24th Street Terrace during a recent meeting. City Administrator Jeanette Dobson stated that MFA has built a new fertilizer plant on the street. According to Dobson, the businesses on the street have sufficient parking on their lots.
DAMIEN SCOTT OWEN
Damien Scott Owen, 15, of Alma, MO, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Blackburn. Burial will follow at Blackburn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Alma First Responders or Santa Fe FFA Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Sedalia man arrested for two felonies is due in Saline County Circuit Court on Monday, December 12, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
LEXINGTON MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Lexington man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Semaj Moore, while traveling northbound, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a vehicle in the southbound lane driven by a 16-year-old Pleasant Hill juvenile.
SWEET SPRINGS WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Sweet Springs woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a Missouri State High Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Maria Llanos of Sedalia, pulled in to the path of a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Kiley Hedgpeth. After impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
ROBERT LEE KUECKER
Robert Lee Kuecker, 80, of Concordia, MO, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Bethel United Church of Christ with Rev. Dr. Alan Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Memorials are suggested to Bethel Cemetery and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
GARY HOCKADAY
Gary Hockaday, 73, of Slater, MO, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at KU Medical Center. Services will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church in Slater, Missouri. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at St. Paul Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of HT May & Son Funeral Home.
RAYTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Raytown man was charged with two felonies after a traffic stop in Lafayette County on November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Keishaun Oliver. During a records check, The Officer was advised...
